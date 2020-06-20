Man remains in custody over the killing of Garda Colm Horkan after Roscommon shooting

A man in his 40s remained in custody in Co Roscommon last night after the killing of a Garda detective.

Colm Horkan was shot dead while on duty in Castlerea in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

A man was arrested on Thursday and remained in custody at Castlerea Garda Station for a second day in a row yesterday.

He can be questioned for up to 72 hours from the time of his arrest.

Mr Horkan was shot dead while on duty in Castlerea in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night. Gardai believe Detective Horkan's gun was taken from him after he became involved an altercation while he was on patrol in the town.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has described the killing as a "random act".

Hundreds of local people gathered in Castlerea on Thursday evening for a vigil paying tribute to Detective Garda Horkan.

The post-mortem into his death has been completed and his body was expected to be released to his family in Charlestown, Co Mayo last night for burial in the next few days.

Gardai are examining how a State funeral will be held for Detective Horkan given the Covid-19 restrictions as members of the public will also want to pay their respects.

Books of condolence have opened at garda stations around the Republic. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and Labour TD Brendan Howlin were among those to pay their respects.

Dublin City Council has opened an online book of condolence, with all messages to be presented to the garda's family.

Meanwhile, Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran says the death of Det Gda Colm Horkan has caused outrage in the area and has appealed for calm.

"What has happened and the cruel way in which it happened, does not and cannot define the kind of society that we are," he said.