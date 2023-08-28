Man taken to hospital after shooting in Ennistymon

A man has been admitted to hospital after being shot during a series of incidents in Co Clare, it is understood.

Gardai said they are investigating the incidents, including the discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to a number of homes, which occurred in Ennistymon on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “Shortly after 6pm, it’s reported a number of persons were in the Deerpark area, Ennistymon, in possession of a number of weapons including at least one firearm.

“During the course of a number of reported incidents in the area, extensive damage was caused to a number of domestic residences and vehicles.

“A firearm was also discharged and a man in his 50s was later taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.”

A number of scenes have been preserved for technical examination and investigations are continuing at Ennistymon Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including from dash cameras, and were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on Sunday evening are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any other information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065 7072180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.