Marbella nightclub shooting that left Irishman injured caught on camera

Believed to be the gunman moments before the shooting at Opium Beach Club in Marbella

The moment a man pulled a gun from his trousers before a shooting in a Costa del Sol nightclub that left an Irishman seriously injured was caught on camera.

Spanish police confirmed this morning they were still looking for the weapon – and a man who stabbed the suspected gunman before he opened fire – after the photo was published locally.

There is no suggestion that the Irishman was responsible for the knife attack.

Read more Irishman among four shot at Marbella nightclub

A man, dressed in a dark T-shirt, can be seen pulling the firearm from his trousers in the image. Video footage from the incident also showed a person taking his shirt off apparently to prepare for a fight at the Opium Beach Club in Marbella.

Detectives have yet to comment on the new image.

Two people including a 32-year-old Irishman shot in the chest were rushed to a nearby hospital intensive care unit following the incident in the early hours of Monday morning. South African DJ Black Coffee was performing to around 4,000 fans at the time.

The founder of a Marbella-based social media site that posted the picture on Monday wrote alongside the image in reference to ‘riff-raff’ involved in the violence.

“As the police say they can’t find the weapon, here you have clear proof of the pile of s*** in Opium last night.”

It was claimed the suspected gunman threatened a paramedic who was attending a drunk outside the venue where the shooting occurred - to get him to take him to hospital after he was stabbed in the head, back and neck by a reveller police say they are still searching for.

A Dutchman, suspected of shooting four people including the unnamed Irishman and a Moroccan woman who was also rushed to intensive care, is currently being quizzed by police ahead of a court appearance.

He was released from Marbella's Costa del Sol Hospital yesterday afternoon.

Spanish news website El Confidencial reported the 40-year-old, who it said was born in the northern Moroccan city of Tetuan, had allegedly shot innocent revellers caught up in the crossfire as they enjoyed a night out.

It claimed he and a 26-year-old friend, who has also been arrested, forced ambulance workers to take them to hospital after fleeing Opium during the stampede that followed the stabbing and shooting, having found paramedics treating a youngster who had drunk himself into an ethylic coma.

The Dutchman was held after medics at the Costa del Sol Hospital, a five-minute drive from the scene of the shooting, informed police they were treating a person injured in a fight.

It’s understood the incident involved a row over a girl.

It followed a row between two groups who had paid €5,000 for VIP tables on the stage behind the DJs.

A witness told local paper Sur he believed the problems began after a girl started dancing on a different table to the one where the group she had arrived with was seated.

He said: “Everyone ran towards the beach. People thought it was a terror attack.”

Opium Beach Club, due to reopen at lunchtime Monday, remains closed with the search for the weapon being cited.

Detectives have not ruled out the theory the gun could have been hidden inside the premises, although they are believed to be focusing on the possibility it was handed to a third person who has not yet been identified.

A police source said today: “The weapon used in the multiple shooting has not yet been found.

“Two people including the suspected gunman, a Dutch national aged 40, remain under arrest.

“Detectives are still hunting the man who stabbed the suspected gunman.”

A spokesman for the Costa del Sol Hospital confirmed three of the five people treated after the Opium Beach Club incident had been released.

They include two men aged 18 and 36 who suffered gunshot wounds but whose conditions were not described as serious. The younger of the casualties is thought to have escaped life-threatening injuries because the bullet hit a wallet in his front pocket.

The hospital spokesman was not able to offer any immediate updates on the unnamed Irishman, who was shot in the chest, or a 32-year-old woman thought to be from Morocco who was shot in the backside.

Witnesses said the reveller who stabbed the gunman had been escorted away from the stage by bouncers after an altercation a few minutes earlier, but returned to confront him with a weapon thought to be a knife.

Felipe Juan Froilan, the nephew of Spanish King Felipe VI, was among the crowd and celebrating his 24th birthday with friends.

The incident caused a stampede with hundreds of people running towards a busy dual-carriageway outside the club and others heading for the beach below.

Marbella Town Hall spokesman Felix Romero has described the incident as a “one-off occurrence” and insisted: “Marbella is a very safe place.”

Juan Rambla, vice-president of a regional nightclub association, added: “Shootings like this occur in unexpected places by someone who is not alright or by members of the public no-one wants around.”