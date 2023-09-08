Married Irish couple killed in Rome holiday road tragedy named

Two Irish tourists who died after being struck by a car while on holiday in Rome on Thursday have been named locally as Paul and Mary O’Reilly from Kilmore, Co Wexford.

The married couple, who are believed to be 59 and 60 years of age, were killed after being struck by a car on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of the Italian capital yesterday afternoon.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed their deaths and said it is providing consular assistance to the family of the couple.

Paul and Mary were killed after being struck by a car while crossing the road on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of Rome near the Presidential Palace, Castel Porziano, shortly before 1pm.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old man from Rome, remained at the scene and tried to “lend assistance”. Italian news agency ANSA said, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is believed to have suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The South Wexford village of Kilmore was in shock following the news of the deaths. As news hit the small rural community, locals have come to the assistance of family members in what has been described as a huge shock to immediate family friends and neighbours.

The bodies of the two Irish citizens were taken to the Tor Vergata hospital where postmortems will take place in due course.

Local police secured the scene on Thursday afternoon and began an investigation into the fatal accident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said: "The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases."

The road on which the two were killed is noted as one of Rome’s most dangerous with a string of recent deaths reported due to traffic collisions. In the past fortnight a teenager was killed in a collision when riding his scooter along the ‘Colombo’ as it is known to locals. This followed the death of a well-known businessman from Ostia who also died in a collision while riding his scooter last month.

One of the main arteries into the city from Ostia to the south, the dual carriageway has multiple crossing points for pedestrians. It is at one such pedestrian crossing that the collision occurred near a holiday campsite at the entrance of the Castel Porziano.