Mary Lou McDonald among four party leaders nominated for Taoiseach

Leaders Leo Varadkar, Micheal Martin, Mary Lou McDonald and Eamon Ryan were all nominated for the role of Taoiseach.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald on arrival at Leinster House, Dublin, for the first sitting of the 33rd Dail (Brian Lawless/PA)

The leaders of the four main political parties have been nominated for the Taoiseach’s office.

Outgoing Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan were all nominated for the role.

While Ms McDonald is expected to shore up the most votes in the Dail, it is expected she will fall short of the 80 votes needed to win.

None of the four nominees are expected to garner enough votes.

Ms McDonald received support from Solidarity-People Before Profit, Independents 4 Change TD Joan Collins, as well as Independent TDs Catherine Connolly and Thomas Pringle.

Leo Varadkar stands out as being honest, straight-talking, determined and having a track record of delivering resultsEmer Higgins

The Social Democrats said they would not be backing any of the four candidates.

Co-leader Roisin Shortall said to do so would be “meaningless” without a programme for government.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin told the Dail his party is abstaining in the vote adding that there was an “element of shadow boxing and pretend negotiations” in relation to forming a government.

Mr Varadkar was nominated for Taoiseach by Bernard Durkan.

Addressing the Dail, the Fine Gael TD said Mr Varadkar stood up to challenges while in office.

He praised Mr Varadkar for his work on dealing with the Brexit process.

He added: “I believe he has discharged that office in the past with distinction, with courage, with conviction and he has faced those who stood against him in terms of achieving the common good of this country.

“I think he did that very successfully and I think he will do so again.”

In a lifetime distinguished by public service, Micheal Martin has always remained true to himself, his people and his rootsNorma Foley, Fianna Fail

Emer Higgins, who seconded Mr Varadkar’s nomination, said: “Leo Varadkar stands out as being honest, straight-talking, determined and having a track record of delivering results.

“Because of his leadership we have gone from record unemployment to a situation where anyone who wants to find work, can. Because of his record of delivering results the next generation won’t have to stand in airports waving off their parents.”

Fianna Fail’s Norma Foley nominated party leader Mr Martin for Taoiseach.

She said: “In a lifetime distinguished by public service, Micheal Martin has always remained true to himself, his people and his roots.

“His belief in the duty of politics to serve all sections of our society have defined his time in office. If you look fairly at his record you will see that he has already achieved far more positive change than any of his critics could ever hope to match.”

Seconding the nomination, party colleague James O’Connor, the youngest TD in the Dail, said that Mr Martin has led progressive policies.

“Many of the reforms which he has implemented have been absolutely central in opening educational opportunities for people from all parts of our society,” he added.

“Micheal Martin is known for his perseverance and for wanting to achieve change. If you look at the substance of his political achievements you will see a record of which many of us here would be proud of.”

Nobody else in the Dail can lead the government of change that the country voted for apart from Mary Lou McDonaldPearse Doherty, Sinn Fein TD

Proposing Ms McDonald for Taoiseach, Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said the fact she would become the first female Taoiseach “is something that would deliver change”.

“Nobody else in the Dail can lead the government of change that the country voted for apart from Mary Lou McDonald.

“She has all of the qualities that a leader needs. She has shown that she is willing to reach out to other parties and engage in discussions.

“She is the vision that the country needs and when I say country, I mean all 32 counties.”

Seconding Ms McDonald for Taoiseach, Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane said: “As a Republican woman, there is no one I admire more than Mary Lou McDonald. We need change, we need something new, we need Mary Lou.”

Sometimes real leadership emerges not when there is a big shiny prize to be won but when the going is really tough, and when there is no thanks or plaudits to be hadJoe O'Brien, the Green Party

The Green Party leader was nominated by party colleague Joe O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien said it is essential that the next Government takes real action on climate change and to implement policies to clean the air, get better public transport and to build energy-efficient homes.

He said the Green Party is not about personality politics and that Mr Ryan had doubled the amount of TDs to 12 in the new Dail during his leadership.

“Sometimes real leadership emerges not when there is a big shiny prize to be won but when the going is really tough, and when there is no thanks or plaudits to be had,” he added.