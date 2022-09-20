Mary Lou McDonald ‘optimistic’ reign of King Charles will advance Irish unity

Whether the reign of King Charles III will advance Irish unity is “an interesting question,” Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said, adding that she is optimistic that it will.

Speaking in Dublin, Ms McDonald affected to be surprised at the question while addressing a press conference calling for a large turnout at a cost of living demonstration to the Dáil on Saturday afternoon.

“If you're asking me if the advent of King Charles III will ease the cost of living crisis, the answer is an emphatic No,” she said.

She added: “I think in fairness to colleagues on the platform, that's a very interesting question for another day, which I'm happy to explore with you.

“But I think it's fair to say the last number of days have shown, on the one hand, how far we've come. But I think they also paint a picture, Constitutionally, how far we still have to go and how far we can go.

“So I feel very optimistic on that front.”