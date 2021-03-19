Mary McAleese challenges Vatican's gay union paper

Former Irish President Mary McAleese has challenged Catholic bishops to acknowledge that the language used in the Vatican's recent document on blessing gay unions is "gratuitously cruel in the extreme".

Dr McAleese, who is originally from north Belfast, has sent correspondence to the head of the Catholic Church, Archbishop Eamon Martin, seen by the Irish Independent.

Dr McAleese appeals for him to "please acknowledge the hurt these words of the CDF (Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith) and Pope Francis have caused and will keep on causing".

Her comments to the church leader are accompanied by a letter she has written to The Tablet, the international Catholic weekly, criticising the document's contents and Pope Francis.

On Monday, the CDF issued a formal response to the question of whether the Catholic Church can bless gay unions.

It concluded that the church does not have the power to bless same-sex unions as it was impossible for God to "bless sin".

While the church should welcome gay people, it should not bless their unions since any such sacramental recognition could be confused with marriage, the document states.

A number of bishops and priests have strongly criticised the CDF document, which was approved by Pope Francis.

Last October, Pope Francis said in a documentary that same-sex couples should be allowed to have civil unions.

In her letter to Dr Martin, Dr McAleese said it had been heartening over the past few days to see "clerics and bishops (though not from Ireland in the case of the latter) take issue with the language of the Responsum Explanatory Memorandum. Their courage is commendable".

Challenging Irish bishops, she added: "Is there any vestige of such episcopal courage here?"

She said she was taken by surprise by the "unbearably vicious language" of the Vatican document "which can only have brought more heartache to our gay children and to their families".

"Heartache and hurt fired like a missile from the centre of governance of the Church. Foolishly, I dared to hope the language might reflect a growing awareness of the damage Church language has already wrought," she added.

Dr McAleese, who is a canon lawyer and a committed Catholic, warns that failure to challenge the Vatican document "bodes ill for the synodal journey" which the Irish bishops are preparing for the Irish church and is "simply unacceptable".