McDonald says IRA 'does not exist' after Garda chief backs view army council still runs Sinn Fein

Mary Lou McDonald at the Carrickdale Hotel in County Louth on Friday. Photo credit: Sinn Fein/PA Wire

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has said that IRA "does not exist" after criticism of the role the organisation plays in her party.

She was speaking after the head of the Republic's police force said its view "does not differ" from the PSNI's analysis that the IRA Army Council still oversees both Sinn Fein and the remaining elements of the terror group.

Asked at an event in Dundalk Mrs McDonald said that the IRA does not exist "so far as I am aware".

"I don't answer for the IRA, I'm not a spokesperson for the IRA. I'm the leader of Sinn Fein and I'm telling you, the war is over," she said.

The Sinn Fein leader said that she had "no contact or relationship with the IRA".

"Nobody directs Sinn Fein other than Sinn Fein members and the Sinn Fein leadership," she said.

"I'm the leader of Sinn Fein, I know who runs Sinn Fein."

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed the Garda view of the relationship between the Provisional Army Council, the IRA and Sinn Fein at a passing out ceremony for new officers at the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary.

"I am aware of the PSNI and British security service’s assessment and we do not differ from that view," Mr Harris said.

It comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called on Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to publicly state if her party has cut links with the IRA Provisional Army Council.

He tweeted: "Why doesn't McDonald disband the Army Council and the PIRA or if she cannot, repudiate them and sever all links and do so publicly and unequivocally?"

A 2015 report commissioned by the UK Government on the status of Irish terrorist groups concluded that the Provisional Army Council still existed, as did the Provisional IRA, though in a smaller form and committed to the peace process.

The report was written by the PSNI and MI5 and stated the Provisional Army Council still strategically oversaw both the IRA and Sinn Fein.

In November 2019, the PSNI reiterated its view that the Army Council retains oversight of Sinn Fein and that there had been no changes in their 2015 assessment.

Police issued the clarification following concern that the latest report from the paramilitary monitoring body the Independent Review Commission (IRC) did not mention the continuing influence of republican terror groups, including the Provisional IRA and the INLA.

Speaking at the time, Sinn Fein MP Mickey Brady rejected the PSNI assessment.

"The IRA is gone and not coming back," he said.

On Friday morning, Mr Harris said: "On national security matters and matters around the security of the State, it’s my obligation to report those into the Government, as you would expect me to do in the first place.

"Also then, we have contributed to the IRC (Independent Reporting Commission) reporting on the status of various paramilitary groups. And we would hold then with their opinion on these matters."

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: "It will not be lost on people that this nonsense is again being repeated."

The Ulster Unionist Party’s Justice Spokesperson Doug Beattie called for political parties in the Republic to give careful consideration to the comments.

He said: "Today’s comments [...] will come as a reminder to the people of the Republic that the IRA has not ‘gone away.’

"Two weeks ago 25 per cent of people in the Republic voted for a party whose policy is reported to be directed by an unelected cabal, the IRA Army Council. Many of those who voted for Sinn Fein may have been well aware of that, but it might come as news to others.

"They should also remember that the IRA murdered police officers, prison officers, soldiers and civilians on both sides of the Irish border. The Army Council that directed them still exists and now directs Sinn Fein’s political strategy.

"A 2015 report concluded that the IRA Army Council still existed. It is shocking that nothing has changed since."