McGinley children found dead at Dublin home by their father to be laid to rest

The three children found dead at their Dublin home last Friday will be buried together today.

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were found in their home in Parsons Court, in Newcastle, Co Dublin, by their father Andrew after he came home from work.

The children's mother Deirdre was charged with their murder on Wednesday.

Details announced yesterday said the siblings were the "cherished children of Andrew and Deirdre" and they would be "sorrowfully missed by everyone".

The funerals will take place in the Church of The Holy Family, in Rathcoole, at 11am with burial at Newcastle cemetery.

In the notice the family asked for any donations to be made to the local Happy Feet Early Learning Centre in Rathcoole and Rathcoole Boys Football Club that Carla, Darragh and Conor attended.

Rathcoole Boys FC chairman Dave Hennessy said: "It is impossible to put into words the shock and heartfelt sorrow we are all feeling as a result of the tragic loss of Conor, Darragh and Carla.

"As a club we are together and as a community we are united in grief. Please keep the McGinley family in your thoughts at this exceptionally difficult time."

Staff at the Happy Feet Early Learning Centre, where Carla attended, also said in a social media post that they were "devastated to learn of the tragedy".

Earlier this week, Mr McGinley released a statement and a photograph of his happy, smiling family.

"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle," he said. "Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness."

Deirdre Morley was arrested on Tuesday and later charged with three counts of murder at an address in Parsons Court on Friday, January 24.

She was remanded in custody and is being held at the Dochas Centre, the women's unit in Mountjoy Prison.

She was found last Friday by a taxi driver in a distressed state near her house shortly before the children's bodies were discovered and was treated for days at Tallaght University Hospital.

Mr McGinley arrived home at the same time gardai and paramedics reached the house and when they went inside they found the three children dead.