McGinley children's heartbroken dad tells mourners at funeral: 'No God should allow this to happen'

The three children were found dead in a house in Parson's Court

The heartbroken dad of three Dublin children found dead in their home last Friday delivered an emotional eulogy at their funeral.

The bodies of Andrew McGinley's children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) were found at their home in Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Their mother, 43-year-old Deidre Morley has been charged with their murder.

A Mass of the Angels was held for the siblings at the Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole on Friday, followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

Mr McGinley delivered the eulogy at the funeral of his children, asking mourners to bear with him, as he knew he would struggle to get through it.

"Although we are in a House of God, no God should allow this to happen," he told the congregation.

Addressing parish priest Fr Kevin Doherty he said that "when I spoke with you on Saturday I was filled with rage and anger".

"But you spoke to me not about God’s plan or about angels, you spoke about love and compassion and understanding. You may never know how much that meant and how it has carried me through this far," Mr McGinley said.

He told mourners the McGinley and Morley families would need "love, support, understanding and friendship" to get through their grief.

"The past days have been hugely emotional but within that I have been able to reflect on the lives of our beloved Conor, Darragh and Carla. It got me thinking of the small pieces of their lives that came together to make them the wonderful children that they are," Mr McGinley said.

He thanked everyone in Newcastle, Saggart, Rathcoole, Dublin and Donegal that helped Conor, Darragh and Carla "grow as the creative, funny and unique kids that they are".

"I need you all to know that and I need you all to understand so please bear with me and I hope you all hear this message," Mr McGinley told the funeral mass.

He thanked toy companies and artists that his children had enjoyed throughout their lives including Lego, Marvel creator Stan Lee, Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth, authors Julia Donaldson and David Walliams and rock band the Foo Fighters.

He also thanked the Happy Feet Creche attended by his daughter Carla and his sons' school Scoil Chronain and football team Rathcoole Boys.

Mr McGinley thanked the emergency services who attended the scene of his children's death, in particular the fire crew.

"They entered the house with me and they knew when to step in and they knew when to pull back. They understood my grief and I thank them for managing that," he said,

"Also one of the team, I think he may have been the lead, provided me with much clarity in the middle of the insanity. You know who you are and I want to thank you."

The devastated father thanked friends, neighbours, coworkers and everyone in the community who had offered him support in the wake of the tragedy.

He thanked the Garda team involved and the mortuary for the way in which they dealt with his children's deaths.

"Thank you to all the Garda teams. Thank you for your dignity and understanding. I would like to mention Margaret Bolster as when you said that you would treat Conor, Darragh and Carla as if they were your own children, I found great peace in that so thank you," Mr McGinley told the congregation.

A mourner wipes her eyes during the funeral.

"To Amy in the Mortuary. Thank you, you know why but you may never understand how much that meant to me so thank you."

He thanked his family and said that he would work to keep promises made to his children before their passing, including setting up a YouTube channel for son Conor, coaching football for Darragh and building a snowman for Carla.

"I will finish with this. We often misuse words. When Ireland would lose a match, I used to say I was heartbroken. I now know whatthat really means," Mr McGinley ended his eulogy.

"We, as a family, are heartbroken. It will only be with your help, support and friendship that we will be able to patch our hearts together in some way but we will still be forever heartbroken.

"Conor, Darragh and Carla. I love you, I love you, I love you."

Father Kevin Doherty said the children's death have left a shroud of darkness over the community.

“Their very going from us has left a chasm of absence in our lives," he said.

“It is like a pall of darkness, a shroud of darkness, has come down upon us, and no-one is left untouched.

“This darkness has come into our communities, in Newcastle and in Rathcoole.

“And so, the absence of these three beautiful children cries out to us. It cries out into the sheer darkness of bewilderment and loss that surrounds us.

“And, as it cries out, it brings with it, into our lives, the deepest of pain and heart-wrenching grief.”