McGinley family asks for donations to go to creche and GAA club as children's funeral details confirmed

The devastated family of the three McGinley children have asked that any donations be made to the local creche and GAA club.

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were found dead at an address in Parsons Court in Newcastle, Co Dublin on Friday, January 24.

Details of the funerals were released on Thursday morning.

In the funeral announcement, the family asked that any donations be made to Happy Feet Early Learning Centre, Rathcoole, and the Rathcoole Boys Football Club, Scoil Chronain, Rathcoole.

Both Conor and Darragh were members of the football club.

Chairman Dave Hennessy of Rathcoole Boys Football Club spoke of the impact the children's passing had on the club.

"It is impossible to put into words the shock and heartfelt sorrow we are all feeling as a result of the tragic loss of Conor, Daragh and Carla," he said.

"As a club, we are together and as a Community, we are united in grief. Please keep the McGinely family in your thoughts at this exceptionally difficult time."

Carla had also been attending Happy Feet Early Learning Centre, which said in a social media post that it was "devastated to learn of the tragedy".

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and little sister Carla McGinley (3) pictured with their parents Deirdre and Andrew (Photo: McGinley family)

A Mass of the Angels will be held in the Church of The Holy Family, in Rathcoole on Friday morning. The family said the children will be "sorrowfully missed be everyone' and described them as 'cherished".

Earlier this week, the father of the three children Andrew McGinley released a statement.

"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle," he said.

Floral tributes outside the house

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness."

Mother Deirdre Morley was charged with three counts of murder.

She will be held at the Dochas Centre, the women's unit in Mountjoy Prison.

Morley was found by a taxi driver near her house shortly before the children's bodies were discovered. She was treated for days at Tallaght University Hospital.

The children's father, Andrew McGinley, arrived home at the same time gardaí and paramedics reached the house and when they went inside they found the three children dead.

Ms Morley was arrested on Tuesday evening and detained at Clondalkin garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.