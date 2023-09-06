Member of public helped recover body of girl (8) from water as Cork community left devastated by tragedy

The schoolgirl got into difficulty at Fountainstown Beach yesterday afternoonLocal councillor Seamus McGrath said the girl’s death has been ‘absolutely devastating’

The scene at Fountainstown as a major search operation took place on Tuesday evening.

The body of a girl (8) who was swept out to sea in Co Cork yesterday was recovered by a member of the public along with a member of the Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat crew after they spotted her near the shore.

The two people went in to the sea when they saw the body in the water at around 7.30pm yesterday. She was taken to Crosshaven Lifeboat Station where her family members had gathered.

RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station said the body of the girl was spotted in the water following an extensive search operation which involved many local boats along with gardai, the Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Crosshaven RNLI said: “The body of the child was spotted in the surf line by a member of the public and one of our lifeboat crew who recovered her to the beach. May she rest in peace. Our condolences to her family.”

The Rescue 115 helicopter, Waterford Coastguard Helicopter, RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station, Port of Cork pilot boat, The Customs Boat, Ballycotton Lifeboat and Mallow Search and Rescue were among those who participated in the search for the youngster after the alarm was raised shortly after 4.30pm yesterday.

Crosshaven Coastguard have said that “crews worked tirelessly” arriving on scene to find the child.

“But unfortunately some time later a local person recovered her from the water after being washed ashore. She was transported by the Irish Coast Guard jeep to our local station where she was later met by her family and transported to CUH for post mortem.

"Remember if you see someone in trouble on or near our coasts or inland waterway dial 112/999 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard.”

Meanwhile, the Coroner has been notified and an inquest will take place at a later date.

The youngster had gotten in to difficulty while swimming in the water. The member of the public and the RNLI crew member rushed in to the water when they saw the body of the young girl near the shore.

A postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital. An inquest will likely follow in the coming months. It is understood the child attended school in Crosshaven.

It was the second drowning tragedy to strike the country and came after a man in his 80s died in a drowning accident at Curracloe Beach in Wexford earlier in the afternoon.

Cork Fianna Fail Councillor Seamus McGrath said that the news of the passing of the child was “truly devastating.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the little angel. The lower harbour community has experienced unimaginable tragedy and loss in a short number of weeks. We all wish we would wake up from the nightmare.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley, who was at the beach in Fountainstown, paid tribute to the girl and her family and said the tragedy is “absolutely devastating” for the local community.

“Today it was 24 or 25 degrees, a beautiful sunny day, like other days there was a bit of a tide at the beach.”

She praised the work of the emergency services who had conducted a large search operation – when the alarm was raised, kayaks from the nearby Funkytown Adventure Centre had also joined in to help find the girl.

“The services were amazing. When the alert was called the fire bridgade, the RNLI, the Coast Guard were all there. We’re fortunate because they’re all on our doorstep in Crosshaven. They were all there for about three hours,” she said.

Councillor Buckley said a large crowd of concerned locals had arrived and was thankful that the girl has been recovered as the evening was growing dark.

“That image of them taking the little girl out of the water, it will live with me until the day I die,” she said.

Independent Cork County Councillor Marcia D’Alton offered a tribute to the girl on social media and wrote: “A devastatingly heartbreaking tragedy at Fountainstown beach this evening.

“Once again, we have witnessed at first hand the courage and tenacity of the rescue services. There are simply no words adequate for the pain of such a loss. Rest easy little beautiful.”

The death of the little girl comes in the wake of a number of tragedies in the sea in Cork in recent weeks.

Jack O'Sullivan (14) died on August 24 last after he got in to difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West on Cork's Lower Harbour.

Jack had been due to go in to second year at Colaiste Eamann Ris at St Patrick's Road in Cork city. He was described at his funeral as being a charming and friendly young man who radiated joy.

On August 20, Ivan Chittenden (64) from Toronto, Canada and Brendan Wall (45) of Cardrath, Co Meath died in separate incidents during the swim section of the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork. A memorial service took place for Mr Chittenden last Saturday in Toronto.