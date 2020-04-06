Met Eireann to include Northern Ireland in weather warning forecasts

Calls have been made for a number of years for the forecaster to include weather statuses for north of the border.

Evelyn Cusack said they will be displaying warnings on their website for Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Met Eireann is to include Northern Ireland in its weather warning forecasts.

There have been calls for the forecaster to include weather statuses for north of the border for a number of years.

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Eireann, said they will be displaying the warnings on their website.

She told News Talk that the forecaster has included weather reports for Northern Ireland, which includes 300 locations across the province.

“What’s new is that we will be displaying the Northern Ireland warnings as issued by the UK Met office on our website,” she explained.

We just decided it would be a good thing for Ireland because we are a small island and there is a lot of cross-border travel.Evelyn Cusack

“We won’t be issuing warnings because each national Met office issues its own warnings for its own area.

“It’s nothing huge but we will be displaying the warnings on the website.”

She said they are hoping to have it in place for the start of the new storm season in September.

“We just decided it would be a good thing for Ireland because we are a small island and there is a lot of cross-border travel,” Evelyn added.

“If you were in Monaghan and you wanted to go to Belfast, you would have to go on the UK Met office site to see if there were warnings for the area.

“It’s just to make all the information on our website.”

Sinn Fein Senator Niall O Donnghaile welcomed the announcement.

Mr O Donnghaile said: “In July 2018 I raised this in the Seanad after concerns were raised to me.

“Last February I met with Met Eireann to discuss the need to include weather warning information for the six counties, alongside the status for the rest of Ireland in their output.

“I was very encouraged by the enthusiasm and understanding for their team.

“Weather knows no borders and it is crucial that we ensure the greatest amount of information is made available to people during incidents of adverse or dangerous weather.

“Going forward, it will be of crucial importance that media and other news outlets adhere to the new information being put out by Met Eireann and accurately reflect the warning-statuses for the entirety of Ireland via their own platforms.”