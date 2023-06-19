Michael D Higgins apologises for ‘throwaway’ remark about damehood of ex-Oxford professor

President Michael D Higgins has apologised for what he said was a “throwaway” remark about the chair of the Government’s upcoming security forum.

In a newspaper interview yesterday, the President referred to the chair of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy Prof Louise Richardson as a person "with a very large DBE - Dame of the British Empire", adding that he could have come up with a better list of contributors who are due to speak at the forum.

He warned the Government is “playing with fire” amid a “drift” in Ireland’s position on neutrality.

It drew criticism from some government TDs.

Mr Higgins has today published an apology to Professor Louise Richardson.

The President’s spokesperson said he was “referring casually” to the fact that almost every reference to Professor Richardson in the programme was in a bold typeface, with however, DBE in capital letters after her name.

“Indeed, the President’s exact words were ‘a very large letter DBE,’” the spokesperson said.

“The President intended no offence by such a casual remark. He apologises for any offence which he may have inadvertently caused to Professor Richardson by what was a throwaway remark.

“As a political scientist and sociologist the President is familiar with Professor Richardson’s work. He has too, with others, an appreciation for the initiatives for which Professor Richardson was awarded her DBE, in attracting more undergraduates from non-traditional or deprived backgrounds to Oxford University,” he added.

It comes as a TD has claimed a series of forum discussions on Ireland’s policy of military neutrality is a “ready-up” for a move closer to NATO.

PBP-Solidarity TD Richard Boyd Barrett said panels of representatives on the forum were biased, speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

However, Independent TD Cathal Berry said he would welcome a “more respectful debate” around Ireland’s neutrality.

The war in Ukraine has led to calls from some quarters for Ireland to follow countries such as Finland to side against Russia, with concerns also that Russian vessels have been surveying Atlantic undersea communications and electricity cables with a view to future attacks.

It has also called into question Ireland’s ability to defend itself and protect its waters without foreign help.

Mr Berry, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, said “we should all seek not to polarise or demonise anybody” and that a “few personal comments” were made over the weekend, adding that the President should apologise to Ms Richardson.

Mr Berry went on to explain that there are no admirals or air force personnel on the Consultative Forum on International Security that will meet this week.

A full list of panelists is available on gov.ie, and they include NGOs, civil servants, academics and journalists.

There are five Irish generals who have dedicated their lives to UN peacekeeping, Mr Berry said.

“There are five Irish generals. So these are three retired gentlemen and two serving generals,” he said.

“These are five agents who have decided their lives to UN Peacekeeping all over the world and they shouldn’t be misrepresented as if they are some sort of war mongering imperialists.”

Mr Boyd Barrett said the forum is heavily biased and is dominated by people with pro-NATO or pro-EU-militarization views.

He said that while the chair of the forum has legitimate views, her views supporting US foreign policy are on record, adding that the debate is not a balanced one and that it is a “ready-up”.

He said, while there is still time to make a submission, as the president of the Anti-War Movement, he was not informed about the forum by the Government.

He questioned why the people “who have known record of campaigning against militarism” along with neutrality are not represented on the panels.