Michael D Higgins in London as NI-linked brooch sold for nearly £70k

A Garrard & Co diamond brooch given by the Queen to one of her coronation maids of honour has gone for £69,850 at auction — © PA

Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina are travelling to London for the coronation.

It will be the first time a president of Ireland has attended the coronation of a British monarch.

This evening, they will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace and spoke with King Charles III.

The two heads of state have a long relationship and have met on multiple occasions.

The first time was a 2014 state visit by President Higgins to the UK, and most recently they met at a service of reflection and thanksgiving for the life of the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, last September.

Elsewhere, an auction marking the King’s coronation has seen a Garrard & Co diamond brooch given by the Queen to one of her coronation maids of honour fetch £69,850.

The piece belonged to Lady Moyra Campbell, who was living in Co Tyrone and was 22 at the time of the coronation.

She was the daughter of the 4th Duke of Abercorn and later moved to Randalstown and died in 2020, aged 90, in a Belfast nursing home.

A Garrard & Co diamond brooch given by the Queen to one of her coronation maids of honour has gone for £69,850 at auction — © PA

Lady Moyra had known the Queen since childhood, having been a member of the 1st Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides formed in 1937 for the then-Princess Elizabeth.

She also wore the brooch to the service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in 2012.

Garrard held the position of crown jewellers between 1843 and 2007, making pieces such as the Attallah Cross, which was worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, and sold earlier this year by Sotheby’s to reality star Kim Kardashian for £163,000. Meanwhile, a flypast to celebrate the coronation is at risk of being cancelled due to poor weather.

RAF chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston has said “it’s 50/50” as to whether the event will go ahead, and the final decision will be made just one or two hours before it is due to start.

Forecasters expect conditions in London to be cloudy and wet tomorrow, which could hamper the ability of pilots to fly safely.

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, including the Red Arrows, are scheduled to fly over the Mall and Buckingham Palace at around 2.15pm.

The King and Queen Consort are due to appear on the palace balcony with other members of the royal family to watch the six-minute flypast.

Sir Michael said: “The weather isn’t looking brilliant, but there’s nothing we can do about it.

“We have to be safe, we have to make sure that we aren’t taking any unnecessary risks.

“We’ll make a weather call one or two hours before the actual moment.

“However, if there’s rain and low cloud then it will be almost impossible to get it through.

“It’s 50/50 at the moment, but we have lots of options. The decision will be made, and at this stage we’re hoping for the best.”