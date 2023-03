Michaela McAreavey murder: Police give up hunt for killers after decade of dead ends

Despite all their promises, Mauritian authorities now admit there will be no justice for the Tyrone woman who was murdered on her honeymoon in 2011. Catherine Fegan looks back on the murder that shocked Ireland and made international headlines.

John and Michaela McAreavey were on their honeymoon when she was killed (PA)

Catherine Fegan Tue 1 Dec 2020 at 13:52