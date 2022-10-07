Michelle O’Neill extends prayers to all affected by fatal Donegal petrol station explosion

Northern Ireland’s First Minister in waiting has extended prayers to all those caught up in an explosion at a petrol station in Co Donegal as three are confirmed dead.

As a major cross border multi-agency rescue operation continued on Friday night, Michelle O’Neill remained hopeful that survivors will be pulled from the rubble.

“The whole country has the community of Creeslough and Co.Donegal in our thoughts,” she tweeted on Friday evening.

The whole country has the community of Cresslough and Co.Donegal in our thoughts this evening. We hope and pray that all those trapped or missing are rescued, brought to safety by the emergency services & reunited with loved ones — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 7, 2022

“We hope and pray that all those trapped or missing are rescued, brought to safety by the emergency services and reunited with loved ones.”

Within hours of the post Garda confirmed that at least three people lost their lives in the blast.

"At this time, An Garda Síochána can confirm there has been three fatalities as a result of this serious incident,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“This continues to be an ongoing operation and An Garda Síochána are not in a position to provide further information on casualties at this time.

“An Garda Síochána continue to request that any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason consider alternative routes as Emergency Services continue to deal with this ongoing incident.”

Health minister Robin Swann praised crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) and the Air Ambulance who are assisting in the rescue effort.

“My thanks to all involved working together at this tragic scene,” he wrote on Twitter.

Emergency service workers are using specialist digging equipment to sift through what is left of the Applegreen station and adjoining apartments.

NIAS crews, including HEMS, are currently assisting our colleagues in ROI Nat Amb Service and other 999 services at the scene of an explosion in Creeslough. Our thoughts are with all the emergency response teams at the scene and those who were caught in the explosion. @healthdpt pic.twitter.com/wOX5wyJ4oR — NIAS (@NIAS999) October 7, 2022

Night lights have been brought in to assist overnight search crews desperately trying to locate those still feared missing.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood expressed his shock following the explosion which was heard 5km away.

“This is awful,” he tweeted.

“Thinking of everyone in Creeslough and the emergency services attending this afternoon.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Sandra Duffy said her thoughts and those of everyone in the community following what she referred to as a “gas explosion”.

“Prayers are with our neighbours in Donegal this evening following the tragic events unfolding,” she posted.

“Thinking of everyone affected by the gas explosion at the Applegreen.”

Scene of the explosion, PA

Meanwhile former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster also expressed sadness.

“Dreadful news from Donegal,” she tweeted.

“Praying that those injured will make a good recovery.”

Reverend Paul Linkens, Clerk of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Presbytery of Derry and Donegal, described the incident is a “terrible shock”.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured and their families who are understandably shaken and worried by what has happened, especially those who are still awaiting news of their loved ones,” the clergyman said.

“As the emergency services continue to work into the night with skill and determination, we give thanks for their commitment and perseverance and continue to pray for everyone caught up in this heart-breaking incident.”

As everyone in the local community tries desperately to cling on to hope, medics at Letterkenny General Hospital is prepared for the worst possible outcome.

"Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with a serious incident, with multiple injured people requiring immediate attention,” it said.

"The hospital has now moved to Major Emergency Standby as it deals with this incident.”