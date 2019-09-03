Missing teenage girl who was believed to be heading for Northern Ireland has been found

A 16-year-old girl who was missing and believed to be heading towards Northern Ireland has been found.

Leanne Cawley is from Portarlington, Co Laois and was believed to be in the company of a 19-year-old man.

She went missing on Monday and Gardai and her family were concerned for her welfare.

"Leanne Cawley, 16 years, who has been missing from Portarlington, County Laois since Monday 2nd September 2019, has been located safe and well," said a spokesperson.