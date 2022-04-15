Moment police board Ryanair plane to arrest man for allegedly smoking in toilet

The incident occurred on a flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin

This is the moment Gardaí went aboard a plane at Dublin Airport to detain a man for allegedly smoking aboard the flight.

The man was allegedly caught smoking in the toilet aboard a Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin on Tuesday.

One witness who was aboard the same flight described the incident to Sunday World.

“They landed the plane and told everybody to remain seated,” the witness said.

“When it first started people were whispering ‘What's going on?’

“We were told nothing other than to not stand up. A lot of people ignored this and reached for their bags as they normally do.”

The eyewitness said they were told again to remain seated.

"At this point we knew something was wrong,” they continued.

“After awhile it went around the plane that a person was caught smoking on the plane."

The eyewitness said it was all over within 20 minutes, "but it felt longer when you've just flown for 4 and a half hours.”

The witness described how Garda cars began to circle the plane as the doors of the aircraft were opened.

“Security stood at the back of the plane while Gardaí entered the front of the plane and went into the cockpit,” the traveller told us.

“People knew something was up when we looked out the window and saw security cars driving around the plane.”

“Then the Garda arrived on the plane and went into the cockpit and people had no idea what was going on.”

Once Gardaí emerged from the cockpit they walked the man in question off the aeroplane.

In a statement to Sunday World Gardaí said the incident has been resolved.

“Gardaí attended a public order incident at Dublin Airport on Tuesday 12th April 2022. The matter has since been resolved.”

A Ryanair spokesperson told sundayworld.com: “The crew of this flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin (12th April) called ahead for Gardaí assistance on arrival after a passenger was found smoking inflight.

"The aircraft landed normally and Gardaí removed this passenger before the remainder of the passengers safely disembarked the aircraft.

In accordance with policy, smoking/the use of e-cigarettes is strictly prohibited onboard the aircraft at any time.”