Monaghan crash: ‘Sadness profound’ ahead of funerals of friends killed in school ball night crash

The two schoolgirls who died in a car crash on their way to a ball in Co Monaghan on Monday night will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Kiea McCann (17) and her best friend, Dlava Mohamed (16), died when the car in which they were travelling left the road and crashed into a tree just outside Clones.

They were on the way to their school’s debs ball when the collision occurred.

A funeral mass for Kiea will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones at 2pm on Thursday.

She will later be laid to rest in Mount St Oliver’s Cemetery in the town.

Dlava’s remains were returned to the family home in Clones on Wednesday evening ahead of her funeral at Clonskeagh Mosque in Dublin at 10am on Thursday.

She will be laid to rest later in the day at Newcastle Muslim Cemetery in Dublin.

On Tuesday night, a guard of honour was held in Clones for the return of Kiea’s remains.

As her body was taken from a funeral home in Monaghan town to Clones, hundreds of people from the local community stood as a mark of support for the family.

A cortège of motorcycles and cars followed the hearse carrying the white coffin as it moved slowly through the town, stopping briefly outside the Mohameds’ family home.

Community gathers as the coffin of Dlava Mohamed arrives at the family home in Clones, Co. Monaghan

Some of those in the crowd wept and consoled each other as the hearse passed by. The girls’ school has said it will open a book of condolences for the two teenagers.

Kiea McCann with date Oisin Clerkin on their debs night (Photo: Facebook)

Largy College will open a book of condolence for Kiea and Dlava on Friday from 9am until 1pm.

In a statement, the school described Dlava as a student with a “warm smile” and “gentle hello” for those she met in the corridor.

The statement read: “Dlava’s determination shone through in everything she did. She was hard-working and resilient. She had settled in so well to the Clones area and the Largy College community and was an integral part of our Third Year group.

“Dlava was a very moral young girl who had a strong sense of right and wrong and the courage of her convictions to express these.

“Dlava was a gorgeous soul who radiated goodness. She expressed such love and devotion to her beloved family.

Dlava Mohammed

“Dlava showed great loyalty and compassion to her circle of friends and was someone they could rely on as a true confidant. Dlava would have been going into Transition Year in September and was looking forward, with excitement, to all that was involved in this.

“The Largy College community is devastated by the tragic realisation that we will never witness the incredible potential of the amazing young woman she was destined to become, given her kind spirit and abundance of promise. May she rest in peace.”

Her friend Kiea was described as a “lovely student to teach”, who had an “innate loyalty” to her peers.

The school said: “Kiea was a friendly, kind and warm-hearted girl who always demonstrated a willingness to support others.

“She was never afraid to give up her time to help her peers. This innate loyalty made her a very popular classmate.

“Kiea was a hard-working student and always worked to the best of her ability.

“She had a caring nature and possessed a love for children. Kiea held family in the highest regard; she was deeply family oriented and adored by everyone.

“Kiea was looking forward to embarking on third-level studies in childcare at Cavan Institute, having completed her work experience in a local crèche.

“The Largy College community is heartbroken by the loss of Kiea, a lovely girl with immense potential and zest for life. It is truly heartbreaking that she will never get to see her dreams come true. The sadness is profound and deeply felt. May she rest in peace.”