More than 400,000 euro recovered in ATM theft investigation

The recovery comes after officers foiled an attempt to steal a cash machine in Co Cavan.

Gardai investigating the theft of an ATM near the border have recovered more than 400,000 euro (£365,000) in cash.

It comes after officers foiled an attempt to steal a cash machine in Co Cavan.

A digger was used to try and steal the ATM machine from the front of a hotel on the Main Street in Virginia last Wednesday.

Five people have been arrested over the incident, with four remaining in custody.

A number of searches were carried out by investigators and garda national units out of Co Meath on Tuesday.

Two men in their 30s, one with an address in Northern Ireland, have been arrested under organised crime legislation and have been detained at Kells garda station.

A 28-year-old man has also been arrested for money laundering offences and is detained at Navan garda station.