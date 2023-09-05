More than 850 drivers caught speeding on ‘slow down’ day

More than 850 drivers were caught speeding during a Garda “slow down” day initiative.

The proactive 24-hour operation that began on Monday morning was rolled out amid a significant rise in road deaths in Ireland.

One of the 865 motorists detected driving in excess of the speed limit was travelling at 161km/h in a 100km/h zone in Co Louth.

All of those drivers caught will now receive a 160 euro fixed charge notice in the post and have three penalty points applied to their licences.

On Monday, justice minister Helen McEntee announced a 20% increase in the use of speed cameras on Irish roads in response to what she described as “worrying trends” around increasing road fatalities.

Ms McEntee said an additional 1.2 million euro is to be allocated for GoSafe vans, providing for an extra 1,500 hours of monitoring per month until the end of this year.

As of Sunday evening, there had been 127 deaths on Irish roads so far in 2023. That is 23 more than the same period last year and 38 more than the same period in 2019.

A third of all deaths in 2023 have been people under the age of 25 and a quarter have been pedestrians.

There were 25 deaths in August alone.

The Government is examining a range of potential legislative moves aimed at changing driving behaviours.

One measure would see penalty points handed out for multiple offences committed in one incident, rather than just for the most serious offence.

Speed limits on some roads are also being reviewed.

Commenting on the slow down operation, a Garda statement said: “The aim of ‘Slow Down day’ was to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

“This ‘Slow Down’ operation was picked to coincide with the full return of all schools and the related increase in roads users, particularly vulnerable road users, pedestrians, pedal cyclists and specifically younger road users.

“However, with the alarming increase in the number of Road Fatalities on Irish Roads this year, and in recent months, Operation ‘Slow Down’ has taken on increased urgency and relevance.

“An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.”