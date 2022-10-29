Most people in Republic of Ireland do not believe singing ‘Up the Ra’ glorifies IRA, poll finds

Almost six in 10 voters in the Irish Republic believe ‘Up the ‘Ra’ chants do not glorify the IRA, a poll suggests.

In contrast, only 22% of those surveyed said such lyrics should be avoided because they are offensive to victims.

The findings emerge in an Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll published today.

It follows a number of high-profile incidents involving pro-IRA songs.

Earlier this month members of the Republic of Ireland team were filmed appearing to chant “Ooh Ah Up the Ra” after beating Scotland to qualify for the Women’s World Cup. The team and their manager Vera Pauw later apologised.

There was also criticism after pro-IRA chanting during a Wolfe Tones gig at Feile an Phobail in west Belfast in August.

The Irish Times/Ipsos survey quizzed respondents on the issue, and asked them to select one of a series of statements that was closest to their view.

Some 59% of those expressing an opinion said they “don’t think people mean to glorify the IRA by singing these songs”.

Just 22% agreed that “people shouldn’t sing songs with IRA chants as they are offensive to IRA victims”. This view was more popular among older voters - 36% of those aged 65+ agreed, compared to just 11% of 18-24 voters.

The poll canvassed views of 1,200 adults at 120 sampling points across the Irish Republic between October 23 and 25.

Victims' campaigner Ann Travers said those who don’t think pro-IRA songs can offend should be “ashamed”.

“Troubles victims are a minority and we pride ourselves on protecting minorities from discrimination or abuse,” she posted on Twitter.

“Sectarian songs like ‘up the Ra’ and any glorifying the UVF need to be as unacceptable as using the ’N’ word or abusing any other minority.”