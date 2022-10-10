Mother and baby may have lain dead for days after apparent murder-suicide

A mother and her seven-month-old baby boy may have been dead in their home since Thursday before their bodies were discovered on Saturday afternoon, it has emerged.

The deceased were named locally last night as Kate Donohoe, who was in her 40s, and her son Vincent.

Following the discovery of a note at the scene, in a house in Clonee on the border of west Dublin and Co Meath, gardaí are working on the theory that the incident was a murder-­suicide.

The property remained sealed off yesterday as gardaí carried out a technical examination of the house.

Toxicology tests are being carried out to help determine the cause of the deaths.

“The woman had been uncontactable for at least 24 hours before her body was discovered by emergency services in an upstairs room of her home,” a source told the Irish Independent.

Concerned neighbours had been contacted by people close to Ms Donohoe who were ­worried about her welfare.

Read more Orlaith Quinn death: Questions still hang heavy over family four years later

This incident was not a spontaneous matter

An emergency call was made and ambulance personnel rushed to the scene before gardaí were called to the house at Beechfield Court, Clonee, which was immediately declared a crime scene.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths and a post-mortem examination on the bodies was conducted yesterday afternoon.

Initial indications were that Ms Donohoe died from an apparent heart attack. However, after analysing the note discovered at the scene, investigating gardaí are working on the theory that the tragedy was “pre-planned”.

“This incident was not a spontaneous matter,” a source said last night.

A local resident at Beechfield Court said: “We saw her walking regularly with the baby. She was very friendly and always said hello.

“Someone was trying to get in touch with her and they couldn’t for a couple of days, so a neighbour went to check on her.

“It was a complete shock, she was gone with the baby.”

Flowers, a cuddly toy and a chocolate teddy bear wrapped in silver foil were left outside the house in tribute to the mother and son.

Ms Donohoe has been described by those who knew her as a dog lover, a champion of animal welfare and a well-respected woman who had never before come to the attention of gardaí.

Tributes were paid to her on social media.

One woman wrote: “So sad. I’m still shocked. This world was a better place with Kate in it.”

Another person stated that Ms Donohoe “was always generous with her time” and had an “infectious laugh”.

Another posted: “I knew her to be so kind and generous with her knowledge and time. A huge loss to this world.”

One woman who knew Ms Donohoe wrote: “A beautiful kind compassionate person has left us. Many dog people will know Kate, she gave her time and love to dogs, in particular sight hounds, she shared her joy and love with everyone, an absolute wonderful person. I will miss our chats and laughs, beyond sad.

“I can’t believe she has gone, the world will be a far emptier place without her.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm on Saturday, gardaí and emergency services attended at a house in the Beechfield area.

“A female adult and a baby boy were discovered inside the house deceased.”

A garda family liaison officer has been appointed to the case.