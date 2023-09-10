Mother and son die in house fire in Co Cavan

A mother and her son have died in a house fire on the outskirts of Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Lackanmore after the blaze was reported at the roadside farmhouse just before 2am.

Despite their efforts the woman, who was in her 80s, and her son who was 53, perished in the fire which badly damaged the house.

Their bodies were taken to Cavan General Hospital where post mortem examinations were due to be carried out.

The scene of the fire was sealed off by gardaí pending a forensic examination, but it is believed the fire was accidental.

At the scene today the charred timbers of the roof could be seen above a room on the left side of the house where the fire is believed to have started. The rooms to the right of this room were also badly damaged and there was evidence of smoke damage in the hallway of the two-storey property.

Family members were comforting each other at the scene as they tried to come to terms with the tragedy.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Trevor Smith said the town of Ballyjamesduff was numb and can’t believe such a tragedy could happen.

“I happened to come across the fire last night just before the emergency services landed. And I have to say that we have to commend our emergency services, the gardaí, the fire brigade, the paramedics, and the priest arrived too. They're so professional and yet respectful and that's the one thing that will come out of it. How do these guys do their jobs day in day out,” he said.

“The community will rally and help in any way that they can. Even this morning the local community council set up tea station and had everything ready for the family. The community won't be found wanting in anything they can do to help this terrible tragedy,” he added.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí were alerted to a fire at a domestic residence in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan shortly before 2am on Sunday morning, 10th September 2023.”

“Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire during the early hours of the morning.

“The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

“The scene of the fire is currently preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, while the Coroner has been notified of the two deaths.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing,” the garda spokesperson confirmed.