Mother of Derry woman who died after being hit by Garda car hopes ‘justice will be served’

The mother of a Londonderry woman who died after being struck by a Garda patrol car in Donegal has said she hopes "justice will be served" after an Ombudsman probe into the incident was upgraded.

Rebecca Browne (21) died after returning from a night out in Buncrana in the early hours of May 21.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) initially launched an investigation under Section 95 of the Garda Siochana Act 2005, meaning the probe was to examine if the actions of a Garda amounted to breaches of discipline.

Following a review of evidence, the investigation has been re-designated and will look at whether the actions amount to being criminal in nature.

Ms Browne's mother, Rachel Lynn Smith, said the family are pleased that the investigation is being "taken seriously" by GSOC.

“We are eager to find out what occurred on the night of Rebecca’s death," she added.

"We miss our daughter dearly and can only hope that justice will be served."

Rebecca Browne was a people person who was passionate about her job, the congregation at her funeral was told.

The solicitor for the family, Conor Moylan of Madden and Finucane, said: “The family of Ms Browne have had concerns surrounding the tragedy from the outset and want the circumstances to be investigated rigorously.

“We will continue to work closely with the family to ensure a full and proper investigation is carried out.”

Ms Browne was from the Galliagh area of Derry and worked as a hairdresser.

At her funeral service in St Joseph's Church, Fr Michael McCaughey read out a poem penned by Ms Browne's aunt and godmother, Karina Smith.

"Most angels shine in heaven with a halo around their head, but Rebecca — she'll be glowing with a shining star instead," it read.

"Because in life she was a beacon of light, the happiest, kindest soul, loved by everyone she met. To sing and laugh her only goal.

"The life and soul of a party, so happy every day. A smile forever on her face, she will be missed in every way.

"Stars will only twinkle beside her, she's the superstar up in the sky. Her light will shine in all our hearts and with every tear we cry, a shining star of beauty.

"Rebecca, you really were the best. Our broken hearts are filled with memories of you and for that we're truly blessed.

"Keep shining down upon us, for we will miss that special light and know your face will paint our mind every single night."