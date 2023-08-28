Motorcyclist killed in Co Offaly collision

Gardai have appealed for witnesses (PA)

A motorcyclist has died in a road crash in Co Offaly.

The man in his 40s was fatally injured in a single vehicle collision at Mullaghatour, Belmont on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on the R357 at approximately 6.45pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later removed to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore ahead of a planned post-mortem examination.

The road remained closed on Monday morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users travelling in the area who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make this footage available to the Garda.