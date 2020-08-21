Moville businessman John Mullan and his two children die in tragic Donegal road accident

Gardai are appealing for information

Emergency services at the scene of tragic accident on the road between Muff and Quigleys Point in North East Donegal. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Three members of the same family who tragically died when their car skidded off the road and entered the water in Co Donegal late last night have been named as Moville businessman John Mullan (49), his son Tomas (14) and six-year-old daughter Amelia.

Mr Mullan's wife and the children's mother Geraldine was the sole survivor of the accident, which happened at Three Trees, Quigley's Point.

The car was travelling from Muff towards Quigley's Point when the Mr Mullan, who was driving, lost control and the vehicle skidded across the road and down the embankment and plunged into the water.

Mr Mullan and his two children were fatally injured, while Mrs Mullan, who was the front seat passenger, managed to exit the car and sought assistance.

Fr John Farren, parish priest of Iskaheen in Donegal, went to the scene and described what unfolded before his eyes.

He said Geraldine Mullan was in shock "beyond words" as she tried to seek help.

"It was indescribable, for her to realise what was happening, to try and seek help, to try to get out of the car... and then to realise the loss of her family within the space of a few minutes," he told the BBC.

"The emergency services were on the scene and did tremendous work in the conditions, the ambulance, fire service and gardai helped to retrieve the bodies from the scene and brought them out of the water."

"The mother was attended to in the ambulance and I was talking to her when I got there. She was obviously hysterical from grief and we said prayers and anointed the family in her presence and then, before she got back in the ambulance, she thanked everybody that was there.

"That was really unbelievable, that she had the presence of mind to do that. It was an awful scene."

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and Mrs Mullan was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The bodies of the John Mullan and the two children were taken from the water and removed to Letterkenny University Hospital Mortuary, where post mortems will take place in due course.

Moville councillor Martin Farren, who knew the family, said the town is in shock over the accident.

“The whole community is just absolutely numbed by it. They are very well known and respected members of our community. They are lovely people, you couldn’t have met nicer," he told the Derry Journal.

“It’s hard to put into words, it’s just devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very, very sad time.”

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road from Muff towards Quigley's Point between 10pm and 10.30pm last night, 20th August, 2020 or anyone who was may have had sighting of a Black Mitsubishi ASX registration number, 11 DL 1566 in the area, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.