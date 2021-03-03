Mural of climate change activist Greta Thunberg vandalised

A large mural of Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been vandalised in Dublin.

The mural was targeted the day after it was completed by Dublin street artist Emmalene Blake on the side of a building on Chancery Street.

It features the teenage environmental activist during a famous speech at the United Nations in September 2019.

Part of her speech – “The world is waking up, and change is coming” – is featured on the mural.

The words “slut, X, George Soros” were spray-painted over the mural on Wednesday.

Mr Soros, a hedge fund tycoon, is known for donating large amounts to climate change campaigns.

Blake said the vandalism was “disheartening”.

“You’re always going to get people like this – conspiracy theorists, climate change deniers, pandemic deniers,” she told the PA news agency.

“They’re a small minority, but a very loud small minority. We only have to look at what they’ve written about an 18-year-old girl to see the type of misogynist creeps they are.

“They can deface artwork all they want, but defacing a mural of Greta Thunberg is not going to make climate change any less real. They can do all the name calling they want, it’s not going to make the issue of climate change go away, and the vast majority of people are waking up to the seriousness of this issue.

“The pandemic has been such a huge issue for the last year, and as a result climate change and environmental issues have taken a back seat.

“I’m not surprised, there’s only so much room in people’s heads. The pandemic has been so depressing for everyone, it’s only natural that the last thing people want to think about on top of the pandemic is something as serious and equally depressing as climate change. But we will come out the other side of the pandemic and still have to face this huge issue.

“We need to put pressure on governments and the large corporations making the decisions, to put climate and environmental issues at the forefront of everything they do.”

Ciaran Cuffe, Green Party MEP for Dublin, said: “Sad to see this amazing mural of Greta Thunberg by Emmalene Blake vandalised so quickly.

“Hopefully it can be repainted.”

