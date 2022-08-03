Murder investigation launched after inmate attacked in Mountjoy Prison dies

A murder enquiry will be launched after a 34-year-old man who suffered serious head injuries after a sustained assault in his Mountjoy prison cell died in hospital last night.

Senior sources say that such were the horrific injuries that Robert O’Connor (34) from Darndale on the capital’s northside suffered in the attack on Friday evening that he was never expected to survive.

The ventilator that was keeping him alive at Dublin’s Mater Hospital was switched off last night and detectives from Mountjoy Garda Station are now preparing to launch a murder investigation.

All four inmates who entered the victim’s cell on Friday evening before O’Connor was savagely beaten were identified on CCTV and have been separated from all other prisoners.

Gardaí have not questioned them yet and they are all expected to be moved to other prisons away from each other.

“The investigation team is in no rush in this matter because none of those involved in this are going anywhere soon apart from the prison system and gardaí have a lot of time to build up the evidence of what actually happened,” a senior source said.

“There is a large number of theories being investigated about what happened including whether the victim was targeted over an alleged sexual assault that happened before he got locked up, a row that he got in the jail system, a drugs debt he may owe or whether associates of a Finglas criminal who he was allegedly on the way to target when he was caught with a gun last year are behind it.

“This is a long list but every possible motive will be scrutinised and in this case gardaí are in no rush whatsoever before the suspects are questioned,” the source explained.

In a statement the Irish Prison Service said it could confirm the prisoner seriously injured in an incident in Mountjoy Prison has died.

“The Irish Prison Service wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time. The incident continues to be investigated by the Irish Prison Service and the Gardaí.

“In addition all deaths in custody are subject to investigation by the Inspector of Prisons.”

O'Connor had only been sentenced two days before the attack for six-and-a-half years after admitting to the possession of a semi-automatic pistol in Finglas, Dublin, last October.

The victim of Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, Dublin 17, was not a major player in any of the prominent criminal gangs but he did suffer from serious drug issues.

Of the suspects identified, one is linked to the Kinahan cartel while another is serving a lengthy sentence for an aggravated burglary.

All are from the capital’s northside and are considered extremely violent criminals.

The Kinahan associate from the north inner city is serving a sentence in connection with an attempted murder of a Hutch associate.

He was also arrested in connection with a gangland murder last year.

O’Connor was attacked by a number of inmates in his cell on C-wing in Mountjoy Prison at 5.40 pm on Friday.

After the attack, O’Connor was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was kept alive on a ventilator after being diagnosed with a severe brain injury which had been originally expected to be turned off on Monday.

O’Connor had been on remanded in custody in Cloverhill prison since last October but was moved to Mountjoy in February after picking up a six-month sentence for a separate offence.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of a semi-automatic pistol in Finglas on October 13, 2021.

O’Connor’s previous convictions include drugs offences, stealing cars, criminal damage, theft and road traffic offences.

The gun had three rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the breach, Garda Sean Kelly told John Moher BL, prosecuting.

O’Connor had been followed by gardaí after he and another man had abandoned a vehicle on the N2 heading towards Finglas.

They were chased down the North Road in Finglas and were seen removing their tops before gardaí managed to stop them.

He was arrested and questioned and claimed he had the gun because he was “in fear of my life”.