Murder investigation launched after mother and two children found dead

The scene at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer, remains sealed as investigators continue to search the area.

Gardai at the scene on the Llewellyn estate in Ballinteer, south Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai have launched a murder investigation into the deaths of a mother and her two children, who were found in their Dublin home.

The bodies of 37-year-old Seema Banu, and her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Syed and six-year-old son Faizan Syed, were found in south Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardai said that following the completion of post-mortem examinations, officers from Dundrum station launched a murder investigation.

Details of the post mortem results are not being released for operational reasons, gardai said.

Concerned neighbours had earlier raised the alarm before midday on Wednesday and Gardai made the grim discovery when they arrived on the scene.

Gardai said they are continuing to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door to door enquiries and gather and examine all relevant CCTV.

They have also urged the public not spread uninformed information in public, saying it is unhelpful to the investigation.

Dozens of locals staged a candlelight vigil outside the family home hours after their bodies were found.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardai have urged anyone with information about the deaths to contact the investigation team at Dundrum Garda Station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The Indian Ambassador to Ireland posted on social media: “The Embassy has offered full support to family and garda.

“It also expresses appreciation to the local community for rallying together and showing solidarity in a difficult situation.”