Murder of man in Co Louth linked to gang feud

Keith Brannigan was killed in Co Louth at Ashling Caravan Park

Gardai investigating the "indiscriminate and callous" murder of a man in Co Louth believe at least two people were involved.

Keith Brannigan (29) was shot dead at the Ashling Holiday Park on Tuesday afternoon.

His death is being linked to the ongoing feud between criminal gangs in Drogheda. Superintendent Andrew Watters from Drogheda Garda station said: "This was a particularly indiscriminate and callous act carried out in a very busy caravan park.

"There were a lot of families, women with young children in particular, close to the area of the shooting, indeed some of these children were enjoying the last days of their summer holidays."

He said their investigations have established that a Red Lexus 05C24473 entered the caravan park and a gunman exited the car.

The gunman opened fire at Branigan, with a number of stray shots also hitting two parked cars nearby.

The hit team then fled in the car towards the village of Termonfeckin.