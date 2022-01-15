Murder of teacher Ashling Murphy ‘a watershed moment’ in highlighting violence against women, Belfast vigil told

Killing must lead to a societal shift, Belfast event for tragic teacher told

A Belfast vigil for murdered teacher Ashling Murphy has been described as a “watershed moment” in highlighting violence against women.

Hundreds gathered outside the City Hall yesterday to pay their respects to the 23-year-old, who was killed in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Wednesday.

Caoimhe Archibald, Claire Sudgen and Cara Hunter lay flowers at a vigil in Coleraine

The event took place at 4pm — the same time as multiple other vigils across Ireland including in Londonderry, Newry, Coleraine and Strabane.

In Dublin Taoiseach Micheal Martin joined thousands of people outside Leinster House.

It came as the Garda identified a person of interest in the murder probe. It said it was making “significant progress” in the investigation.

Ashling Murphy died in an area of Tullamore called ‘Fiona’s Way’, named after 25-year-old Fiona Pender, who was seven months’ pregnant when she went missing in 1996.

Calls are now being made for more to be done to tackle male violence against women.

Murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy's mother and sister comfort one another as they attend a candle-lit vigil near the scene of her murder

Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl said responsibility should not be put solely on women for this change to happen.

She said a “societal shift” should now be made by everybody to prevent another tragedy.

“It’s not just about looking at this on a criminal justice level, it’s about real change being made on a societal level — it’s how we educate our children, and how we have those conversations and how we call out those that are inappropriate,” she said.

“We can’t keep going on like this. No woman should feel afraid to go anywhere, and men need to know that they have their role in this, too.

“This isn’t just about feminism and how you demonstrate that, it’s about all of us and how we want society to be, and I am happy to see the support shown here today by both men and women.”

Murder victim Ashling Murphy

Michelle O’Neill, meanwhile, described the murder a “watershed moment”.

As she lit a candle at the vigil, the Deputy First Minister said that “women have had enough” and more needed to be done to improve safety for them across the island.

She said: “At the start of this week I launched a strategy. I called for views in terms of developing a strategy to tackle male violence against women.

“Little did I know on Monday that I’d be standing here, only a short number of days later, joining with other women who have gathered here outside Belfast City Hall to show solidarity to the family and all that loved Ashling Murphy — a horrific murder of another woman in our society at the hands of a male.

“We are all here because we want to show that support, that love.

“There has been an outpouring of grief all week for Ashling Murphy and for all that loved her.

“Women have had enough: we are entitled to feel safe, we are entitled to go for a run, we are entitled to go to work and feel safe.”

Elaine Crory from Reclaim the Night, who helped organise the vigil alongside the Belfast Feminist Network, said it was one of the biggest attendances at any vigil in recent years.

“I don’t think you can ever really predict when the breaking point is, when people say that they have had enough, but I hope this is the start of it,” she said.

“I think that this has been the largest collective movement made, and not just by activists — these are just normal people here today who want to see real change in light of this terrible murder, and we all have a part to play.

“By being here we are committing ourselves to doing something about this, whether it be for Sarah Everard, for Julia James, for Sabina Nessa, and now for Ashling Murphy.

“What we have to make sure that we don’t let happen is that these names and these incidents become background noise and something that we can tune out.”

Flowers were laid and candles lit beside a photograph of Ashling during the vigil, while music was played by four young people, some of whom knew the murder victim.

Sisters Aoife (24) and Catherine Maginn (32) from Ards CCÉ said that when they heard the news of Ashling’s death, it was “totally hard hitting”.

“When they said she was a young teacher who played in the Comhaltas, I was just heartbroken. That could have been me 10 years ago; I play the fiddle just like Ashling did,” said Catherine.

Aoife added that it was “just surreal, because you can really see yourself in her”.

“The Comhaltas are just like one big musical family. She was a beautiful soul and an outstanding musician,” she said.

Castlewellan CCÉ musicians, Ruairi Howell and Ciara Maguire both knew Ashling, and performed alongside her in the National Irish Folk Orchestra since 2018.

Ciara said: “When I heard the news I was just so shocked, it was just terrible, she was so talented, and she was our age.”

A new suspect for Ashling’s murder was identified yesterday. The man is currently being treated at a hospital, but is understood to be under discreet surveillance by gardai.

He is not in any way linked to the man who was arrested shortly after Ashling’s body was discovered along a popular canal walk in Tullamore on Wednesday.

The innocent man, released by police late on Thursday night, has gone into hiding for his own safety.