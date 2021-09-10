Murder-suicide probe goes on as bodies set for release

Garda still has no motive for why man shot partner, son and himself in Co Kerry horror

Crime scene: Gardai at the house in Ballyreehan, Co Kerry. Credit: Mark Condren

The bodies of three family members who died as a result of a suspected murder-suicide in the Republic are expected to be released to their loved ones today.

Eileen O’Sullivan (56) and her son Jamie (24) were found by a neighbour who called to the bungalow at Ballyreehan in Lixnaw, north Kerry, at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

They were found with gunshot wounds, while Eileen’s long-time partner and Jamie’s father, Mossie O’Sullivan (63), was discovered with gunshot wounds in a nearby field. A legally held shotgun was lying close to his body.

Post-mortem examinations on the bodies were expected to be completed by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster yesterday.

However, delays have meant all three will not be finished until today.

The bodies will then be released to family members later.

It is understood that at least one close relative is travelling home from the UK and it may “take time” to arrange funerals, according to one local source.

Gardaí do not yet have a motive and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

The scene at the O’Sullivan house, which is a short distance from Lixnaw village, is still being preserved while the investigation continues.

As detectives continued their door-to-door enquiries yesterday, tributes were paid to Jamie, who was described by his hurling coach as “a gentleman”.

Crotta coach Jerome O’Sullivan told the Irish Independent: “He was a lovely lad and a model student. He was a good hurler, so I invited him to come and play with Crotta.

“He played for us up as far as under-15s, and I couldn’t say enough about him.

“He was a gentleman to his fingertips and we’re all so devastated at what has happened.

“Crotta were in the doldrums at the time and Jamie was part of a group of players that started us back on track at that time.

“For the four years he was with us we couldn’t say enough about him.”

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said Ireland needs to reflect and evaluate on murder-suicides in light of the Kerry tragedy, stating that “we can’t ignore events like this”.

Mr Martin, who was speaking in Co Cavan yesterday, said the number of murder-suicides in the country was a “significant worry”.

The Taoiseach explained that while he did not wish to pre-empt the investigation into the three deaths, he believed that there may need to be some examination of the firearms laws in the country.

“First of all, my deepest sympathies go to the family of those who were killed, and to the community,” he told reporters.

“These are devastating events, and the enormity of them are quite shocking.

“I do think we need to evaluate and reflect on this. But I’d like to hear the full analysis from all authorities and try to get a sense of what happened here.

“It has happened elsewhere as well in the country in recent times, and it is a very significant worry.

“So I do think we need to reflect on that and learn lessons from it and then apply it in a number of areas.

“And I don’t want to pre-empt what happened here, but I think we can’t ignore events of this kind.”