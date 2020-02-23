'My heart is in constant pain' - Andrew McGinley taking life 'minute by minute' after deaths of his three children

Andrew McGinley, the father of three children who tragically died last month, said that he is taking life "minute by minute" as he paid tribute to Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3).

The heartbroken father welcomed hug and handshakes, as well as stories about his children, as he thanked the public for their generosity and kind words.

Posting on a GoFundMe page set up by the community in Newcastle, Co Dublin to support for the McGinley Family, he said that his heart is "in constant pain".

He said: "Thank you everyone who has donated and sent messages. I’m sorry that I cannot tell you all what to say to me as I really don’t know.

"Hugs and handshakes are good but stories about my kids, your kids, any kids are always welcome.

"Life is minute by minute now, one foot in front of the other and just keep breathing. I miss the kids so much that my heart not only aches, it’s in constant pain and is only soothed somewhat by the love that floods over me when when I recall any one of the joyful memories of Conor, Darragh and Carla which cross my mind constantly."

At his children's funeral on January 31, Mr McGinley thanked their heroes as part of his eulogy. He also said he has "promises that I have to keep and this will drive me on."

These promises to his children were to help Conor set up a YouTube channel, to coach at Rathcoole Boys for Darragh and to build a snowman for Carla.

In his post on Saturday, Mr McGinley said that he is following through with these promises.

"We’re all still lost, we’re all still grieving and we’re all still heartbroken," he said.

"So don’t avoid us, don’t feel embarrassed and don’t feel you need to say anything. A hug or a handshake is good, a reassuring hand on our shoulders is fine, a story about Conor, Darragh and Carla would be fantastic, turning back time would cure all our ills.

"Conor’s Clips will be on YouTube soon, my forms have gone in for coaching in Rathcoole Boys and please, please, please let it snow, let it snow, let it snow for Carla’s snowman."

Mr McGinley's children died just under a month ago. Their bodies were found in their home at Parson's Court in Newcastle just before 8pm on January 24.

Their mother Deirdre Morley has been charged with their murder.

She was remanded in custody with an order that she would receive a psychiatric assessment while in prison after she was charged with the three counts of murder.

Ms Morley (43) was due to appear again before Judge Ann Ryan at Dublin District Court on February 5 but a sick note was produced by the Prison Service and furnished to the court.

She was further remanded in custody in her absence to appear again at the same court on March 4.

So far more than €40,000 has been raised for the McGinley family, for more information or to donate please visit here.