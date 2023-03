A plate of chips and beans made for her murdered dad is still in the microwave

'We were looking at the photos and I said, 'Oh my gosh, it’s The Music Man,"' said Michelle Connors. Pictured, Thomas O'Halloran

Thomas O’Halloran’s daughter was preparing a meal for her father last Tuesday — but when he did not return to the west London home they shared, she started to worry. She repeatedly phoned his mobile phone. It rang out.