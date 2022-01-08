‘My light’: Sinead O’Connor pays tribute to son Shane (17) after his tragic death

Singer Sinead O’Connor has paid a heart-breaking tribute to her 17-year-old son following his death in tragic circumstances.

Gardai this morning confirmed they had stood down a search for Shane O’Connor, who had been missing since Thursday, after his remains were discovered in Bray.

Paying tribute to her son, Sinead described him on her Twitter account as: “The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eyed-baby.

“You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

Seventeen-year-old Shane who had gone missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare two days ago and had last been seen in Tallaght on Friday.

Shane’s father was Donal Lunny, one of Ireland's most admired traditional music stars and best known for his roles in Planxty, The Bothy Band, Moving Hearts

Speaking about his relationship with his children with Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show in January of last year, Tullamore father-of-three Donal said lockdowns and the pandemic had been particularly tough on teenagers who were missing out on pivotal parts of their adolescence.

He told Ryan: “In Dublin within shouting distance I have my daughter Cora and son Shane.

“We don’t get to see each other and we’re just up and down the road, so we might as well be far away from each other. So it’s tricky. It’s tough.”

Taking to Twitter, Sinéad wrote: "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Friends and fans have flocked to the comments to offer their sympathies to the mother.

TV presenter Muireann O'Connell wrote: "I am so terribly sorry for your tragic loss. My thoughts are with you and your family.

Norah Casey said: "Sending you strength and heartfelt sympathies - no words can ease your broken heart - will light candles for your lovely son Shane - may he rest in peace."

Former TD Ruth Coppinger wrote: "So sorry for your loss. Heartbreaking."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000