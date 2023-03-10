My mother died in a car accident. If you knew what I know, you wouldn’t dream of having your phone in your hand while at the wheel

As the number of fatalities on Irish roads hits a 10-year high, one woman reflects on her mother’s death

It’s impossible for you to know what I know. To know what it is to get a call that there’s been an accident, to be left sitting in the certainty that your mother is dead even if the nurse refuses to tell you over the phone. What it is to drive past the site of the accident, knowing this is the place where her body was crushed, where she took her final breath.