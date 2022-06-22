Name of Baby Martha added to memorial for victims of 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings

The name of baby Martha O’Neill added to the names of the victims on the Dublin and Monaghan bombings memorial (Niall Carson/PA)

The name of a baby girl has been added to a memorial dedicated to the victims of the 1974 bombings of Dublin and Monaghan.

Baby Martha O’Neill’s name has been inscribed on the plaque at the junction of Talbot Street and Amiens Street.

Edward John O’Neill, her father, was one of those killed in the bombing on Parnell Street on May 17, 1974, which also saw two of his sons badly injured. Mr O’Neill’s wife, Martha, was six months pregnant at the time.

Three months later, as a result of the trauma, Mrs O’Neill’s baby, also named Martha, was stillborn at full term.

The 2007 Commission of Investigation report into the Dublin and Monaghan bombings formally recognised Baby Martha as one of the victims of the terrorist attacks – which killed 34, including an unborn child.

The atrocities were blamed on loyalist paramilitaries.

Commenting on the inclusion of Martha’s name, her brother Edward said: “On behalf of my family, I’d like to acknowledge the tremendous assistance offered by Dublin City Council in our endeavours to have this name inserted onto the monument.

“The last 48 years since the murder of our father, and the injuries to myself and my brother, have been traumatic. Now that this has been done, our sister’s name can be seen by everyone and acknowledged.

“It’s an experience that remains with us to this day,” he added.

“Martha would have been the baby of the family and was cheated out of a life. We never saw her grow up, and have a family of her own.

“Our Dad will never be forgotten by us – and now, thankfully, our sister’s identity will be known by all citizens of this country and by every single person who passes by the monument.”

Councillor Micheal Mac Donncha, chair of Dublin City Council’s commemorations and naming committee, said the decision by Dublin City Council to approve the O’Neill family’s request was unanimous.