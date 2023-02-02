Natalie McNally family pays tribute at Dublin protest over violence against women

The devastated brother of Natalie McNally has paid tribute to his sister as a “beautiful, fun, loving, caring person who always had a smile on her face” and said that is how her family remember her.

Niall McNally joined family members including Natalie’s aunts, uncles, cousins and her sister-in-law, outside the Irish parliament in Dublin on Wednesday for a St Brigid’s day protest over violence against women.

The McNally family wore T-shirts emblazoned with Natalie’s face and the hashtag, “Say her name”.

Ms McNally (32) was stabbed to death at her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh, the week before Christmas. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

A man was arrested in the Lisburn area on Tuesday by PSNI officers investigating her death and later charged.

Women’s rights activist Ailbhe Smyth told the protest that it is just one month into 2023 and already two women have died from violence.

She described the epidemic of men’s violence against women and children as an “ongoing emergency”, saying “the figures are absolutely shocking”.

And she called for proper, permanent government funding for services which support women, saying they currently have to devote time to fundraising that should be otherwise focused on providing supports and services.

One speaker who gave her name as Caitriona described herself as a survivor and spoke publicly of the violent assault, including strangulation, she had endured at the hands of a man some years ago while she was a carer to her 87-year-old father.

She suffered two years of “living hell” when he stalked and harassed her. The man eventually served time for violating his bail conditions, not for the crime he had committed, she said, telling the protest that she was there to represent survivors such as herself.

Mr McNally described his sister Natalie as an activist for women’s rights who “would have been here today herself if she could”.

“She was big into women’s reproductive rights and LGBTQ plus rights as well,” he said.

He spoke of how difficult it was for a family to lose someone in violent circumstances, saying it was “heartbreaking”.

“It never gets easier. We will learn to live with it, unfortunately, but it just never gets any easier.”

Earlier, Mr McNally said their family felt it important to lend their voice to call for an end to violence against women and girls.

“We were told of St Brigid’s Day in Ireland being the first bank holiday for the day and the National Women’s Council have organised a rally to end violence against women,” he said.

“It is important to us to attend because as well as our fight for justice, our fight is also to end violence against women,” he added.

Natalie’s cousin, Gemma Doran read a poem she had written for Natalie and afterwards said “it means so much to us to be able to represent all those women who lost their lives due to violence”.