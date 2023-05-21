Navan schoolboy assault: Five ‘co-operate’ with gardaí over brutal attack

Grand uncles speak of ‘kind’ teenager, as crowds march in protest at assault that has shocked Ireland

A Rally Against Hate march through Navan town on Saturday in a show of solidarity with the teenager who was attacked. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The video reached the boy’s extended family on Monday evening. The teenager was already in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda by then, with concussion, extensive bruising, broken teeth and other injuries. According to one of the boy’s relatives, the video did not lie.

“I was shown it on Monday evening,” he said. “There was shock. It was like a scene out of a wildlife programme. Animals.”

The relative, a grand uncle of the boy’s, said he tried to call for news that Monday night, but the boy’s family “couldn’t talk”.

“They were in shock,” he said.

The assault of a teenage boy on his way home from school by a gang of up to five youths has thrown not just the boy’s family.

The anger and injustice in the boy’s hometown of Navan echoed in communities across the country, in politicians of all hues and struck a particularly personal chord with the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, who recalled his own “difference” as young schoolboy and how he felt singled out.

The 14-year-old teenager, a student at Beaufort College in Navan, had left school at around 2.30pm. He was walking across a green, yards from the school railings, when he was approached by a group of teenagers in school uniform.

One gang member had already set the camera to on before others moved in.

A still from the video

The camera rolled as the teenager was punched repeatedly from behind, from the side and pulverised, kicked and stamped on when he fell to the ground. His injuries included a shoe print on his forehead. He had tried to reach a relative on the other side of the green.

According to local people, parents coming through the school gates with their children intervened.

Within 48 hours the video, posted online, went viral as anger amid mounting anger, as it emerged the attack was a “hate crime”.

The boy was singled out, his relative said yesterday, “because he is different. It seems to be because he is different. In my view, nobody is different. We’re all equal regardless. It should never happen and it should never happen again.”

Although gardaí are investigating the attack as an assault, the crime has been classified as a hate crime on the Garda Pulse system.

This means there is a perception that the crime is motivated by hate, related to age, nationality, gender, colour, sexual orientation, race or religion.

That is the family’s perception in this case, a garda source said.

Several dozen people attended a rally in solidarity with the teenager outside the GAA grounds in Navan yesterday. The speakers who condemned the attack included Sinn Féin TDs Johnny Guirke and Darren O’Rourke.

One mother who attended the rally with two of her sons, said thuggish behaviour seemed prevalent not only in Navan, but around the country.

“There is a sense of thuggery all around this town, and not just this town but every town. They just seem to be let run riot.

“My son would have suffered at the hands of a couple of them. He is very quiet.

"They pick on people who are smaller than them and more vulnerable than them. They are not picking on people their own size,” she said.

“You can see it in the video. They are walking and he is turned on from behind. This is lads who are out of control.”

Gardaí did not have to search hard for the suspects. Three teenagers were arrested on Friday morning for alleged offences against the person and two more later on Friday afternoon.

A garda source said the suspects were accompanied by their parents or an adult.

They “co-operated” with the investigation, the source said, acknowledging their roles in the attack.

"They have been up front about it. There is that 30-second or 40-second video of what happened. There is the reason why it happened. But the evidence is the evidence,” said the source.

One line of inquiry is whether the attack on the teenager was premeditated.

“Judging from the video, it appears that the filming of it may have been planned, which means the attack itself was also premeditated rather than spontaneous. That adds a high level of sinister behaviour behind the attack,” a second source said.

Another grand uncle of the teenager who spoke to the Sunday Independent agreed: “Looking at the videos from start to finish, it looks like it was a set up. The video was running prior to the first punch being thrown.”

All five were released without charge later on Friday but face a range of potential consequences.

A file on each of their alleged roles in the assault will be referred first to the Juvenile Diversion Programme. It is up to the head of the programme, a chief superintendent, whether they are accepted onto the programme.

If they are, they will be required to comply with strict conditions. If they don’t comply or are not accepted onto the programme, gardaí will send files to the Director of Public Prosecutions who will ultimately decide whether they should face charges.

They also face consequences at their school.

Nick Cillian, an independent councillor who is involved in committees on the Louth Meath Educational Training Board, said school principals have the option to suspend a student for three days, for five days with the support of the chair of the school board, and ultimately expulsion, which can be appealed.

“Parents have to sign up to a code of discipline. The parents have to be aware that any action their son or daughter will be dealt with in a certain fashion,” he said.

The Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) said last week that “significant disciplinary proceedings” are under way in the school.

According to one of the victim’s grand uncles, his family is “not really” happy with the school.

“Well, it happened outside the school, and they should have come out and dealt with it,” he said. “It happened on the green outside the school railings.”

At the rally in Navan yesterday, the teenager’s two grand uncles observed the outpouring of support from local families, neighbours and friends, as well as the smattering of local politicians.

People gather in Navan yesterday for a solidarity rally. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“This shows that people are not going to tolerate this and hopefully, he might get some benefit from this,” one of them said.

Asked to describe their nephew, they say he is kind, always ready to help others, into music and bands but not which bands.

“He is a gentleman,” said one.

“The scars will heal but they are very, very worried at what damage is on the inside,” he said. “He has lost teeth.

"Who knows. We don’t know. It could have been a lot more serious, if he got a fall on the wrong side, you could have been looking at something more serious than a boy being injured.”

Their hope is that justice is done and regard the sense of unity as an unexpected positive in a devastating situation.

“The other children have to see that the justice system works. They [the gang] had a choice. They chose to do it. It was a bad choice,” said his grand uncle.

The teenager’s relatives are acutely aware that their popular and well-liked nephew is not the first and won’t be the last child to be jumped on and assaulted by bullies without provocation.

They hope national — and international — attention focused on the attack will serve as a wake-up call to communities to step in when it does happen, and to give bullies pause for thought.

“Hopefully there will be no recurrence of it and [the attention on this case] means it never happens again — anywhere in the country.

"Let’s stamp it out, once and for all,” said his relative.