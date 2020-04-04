New fears for Quinn bosses as Dublin criminal spotted

Garda sources say they have no power to arrest the man as he did not commit any offence. (Niall Carson/PA)

Security has been stepped up for one of the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) after a close associate of deceased crime boss Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuinness was seen acting suspiciously near his home.

According to reports extra Garda patrols are keeping watch on John McCartin and his family, who live outside Newtowngore in Co Leitrim, after the man was seen sitting in a car parked on a lane leading to the house on March 19.

The man then drove to Derrylin in Fermanagh and was seen driving close to the QIH offices.

It is understood there were two further independent sightings of the criminal driving in the vicinity of McCartin’s home before the total coronavirus lockdown and it appeared that the suspect wanted to be seen. Security sources say that the threat level against the five directors of QIH — John McCartin, Liam McCaffrey, Daragh O’Reilly, Kevin Lunney and his brother Tony — remains high and that their security remains a priority.

When contacted, Mr McCartin confirmed he was aware of a heightened security alert at his home with increased armed garda activity and that the suspect was spotted in the area but declined to comment further.

Garda sources say they have no power to arrest the man as he did not commit any offence.