New investigation launched by Gardai into loyalist Belturbet bombing which killed two teenagers

Images from the scene of the explosion in Belturbet

A new investigation has been set up into a 1972 bombing in the Republic of Ireland which killed two teenagers, An Garda Siochana has announced.

The Gardai launched a new appeal for information into the loyalist car bomb in the Co Cavan town of Belturbet 45 years ago.

The blast on December 28, 1972 killed local girl Geraldine O'Reilly (15) and Paddy Stanley (16) from Clara in Co Offaly.

Paddy was working with a gas delivery lorry and was to leave Belturbet that day. He had to stay overnight due to bad weather, and was calling his family from a phone box when the bomb went off.

The soccer, Gaelic football and hurling keeper had been nominated for an under-21 GAA All-Star award before he died.

Meanwhile, Geraldine lived two miles outside Belturbet and was travelling to the town to get a bag of chips at the time of the bomb.

She was a keen Irish dancer and her mother left her dancing costume and school uniform hanging on her bedroom door for years afterwards.

No one has ever been convicted in relation to the attack but the UVF was thought to be behind the bombing which came just two weeks after two people were killed and 127 hurt when two car bombs exploded in the centre of Dublin on December 1, 1972.

The families of the victims have continued to press for an inquiry into the bombing.

In a statement, both the O'Reilly and Stanley families welcomed “whole-heartedly” the decision to launch a new investigation.

"Geraldine O'Reilly, Belturbet and Paddy Stanley, Clara, Co. Offaly, lost their lives in this no-warning loyalist bomb attack. We have supported the two families for almost 20 years and, at last, we have this very significant and positive development in the case,” the families added.

In a statement on Wednesday, a Gardai spokesperson said: “Following a review of the investigation, An Garda Siochana has identified a number of lines of inquiry.

“A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Ballyconnell Garda Station.

“Gardai are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the Belturbet Bombing on 28th December, 1972 to contact the incident room at Ballyconnell Garda Station.”