New RTE chief Kevin Bakhurst calling in lawyers over Ryan Tubridy invoice

Director general seeking legal advice over decision to hold off on paying bill

RTE’s director-general is taking legal advice over his decision not to pay the most recent invoice for Ryan Tubridy’s services.

The Irish national broadcaster has been embroiled in controversy for a number of weeks after it announced it had under-reported Tubridy’s salary and failed to declare hundreds of thousands of euros in additional payments made to him.

The presenter normally hosts a radio programme every weekday but has not been on air since the scandal erupted.

His contractual position is in dispute after he stepped down from his television duties earlier this year.

RTE said it had suspended renegotiation of the contract down to radio-only services that were under way when the hidden payments were revealed.

Kevin Bakhurst, who took up the position of director-general on Monday, told the Dail’s public accounts committee that Tubridy’s most recent invoice had not yet been paid.

Asked what salary the presenter was being paid, Mr Bakhurst said: “We’ll have to continue discussions with Mr Tubridy’s agent about that because clearly he’s not doing his TV programme any more.

“He should be available for radio, so we have not settled on exactly what he should be being paid at the moment.

“But we’ll be paying the appropriate amount once we’ve confirmed.”

Asked if any salary was being paid to Tubridy, Mr Bakhurst said: “As of this week, no, because we need to agree what the level of that is.

“As I understand it, the latest invoice came in this week, and my advice is we need to decide exactly what we’re paying him because he’s not doing his past duties any more. That’s currently a process going on.”

RTE has not announced whether Tubridy will return to the airwaves.

The director-general said there would be a “fair process” around a decision on his future with the broadcaster and insisted this would happen “as quickly as possible”.

Mr Bakhurst said he wanted to speak to radio staff and the interim leadership team before making a decision.

He added he wanted “to be fair to Ryan” while also acknowledging that he had not spoken to the presenter.

After the committee hearing, Mr Bakhurst was asked by reporters if he was concerned that his decision not to pay the invoice would result in legal action.

“I’m taking proper legal advice on that,” he replied. “The legal advice is we need to find a proper negotiated way of paying him.”

Earlier, Mr Bakhurst was also asked about an offer from Mr Tubridy to repay two payments at the centre of the scandal.

The presenter, RTE and Renault entered into a tripartite agreement which involved the star presenter receiving payment for attending three events for the car manufacturer.

However, in addition, RTE had verbally agreed to underwrite the deal in the event a commercial sponsor could not be found for subsequent years.

The national broadcaster said Renault was not involved in the deal after the first year.

RTE executives previously explained that Renault paid Tubridy the first €75,000 payment, while two other €75,000 payments were from RTE, which had underwritten the amounts due in what TDs were previously told was a verbal-only agreement made during a Microsoft Teams meeting in May 2020.

Yesterday, acting deputy director-general Adrian Lynch said it was RTE’s position that the agreement was “central” to negotiations around Tubridy’s wider contract.

He also challenged a claim from Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly, that he did not know Renault had not renewed years two and three of the commercial deal.