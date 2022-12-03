Newry murder victim named by police

The 58-year-old father was shot a number of times at close range.

Police have named a man who was murdered in Co Down as Mark Lovell.

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range, outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information or footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 01/12/22.

Police have previously said Mr Lovell may have been murdered as part of cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Mark Lovell was a much-loved husband and father and was cruelly and callously gunned down as he drove towards his own home in the early evening.

“This appalling murder occurred at a time when local people were out and about, and indeed many neighbours who heard the gunshots immediately ran to provide what assistance they could.

“We believe those responsible went to great lengths to plan their attack and lie in wait for their victim to essentially ambush and execute him.

“They have shown a startling lack of regard for human life and have left a devastated and bereft family in their wake.”

He added: “Our murder investigation continues apace and we are working to establish a definitive motive for the killing.

“I would urge anyone with information and anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area at around the time of the murder to please get in touch with detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

“The number to call is 101, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”