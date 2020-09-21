NI alert as suspect in Garda Donohoe murder case is released from prison

Police are on high alert after a Northern Ireland man who is a chief suspect in the Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe murder investigation was released from prison

The criminal, aged in his early 30s, was released from a Dublin jail last Thursday after being held for several months.

The cross-border criminal is suspected of being a key member of the gang behind the credit union robbery during which Det Gda Donohoe (41) was shot dead seven years ago.

Last month the gunman, South Armagh man Aaron Brady (29), was found guilty of capital murder and will face the mandatory 40-year prison term when he is sentenced next month.

Gardai are continuing their inquiries into the detective's murder and are hopeful of bringing further charges against other gang members.

More than 20 people remain persons of interest with five men formally classified as suspects.

One of these is Suspect B, who was named during the murder trial as being centrally involved in the robbery.

He was on bail at the time of the murder and only months beforehand had directly threatened Det Gda Donohoe after being arrested by him.

The criminal has also been linked to a spate of high-profile ATM raids in recent years in highly organised raids.

He was jailed in the capital for several months over an incident unrelated to the detective's murder, and was then released last week.

A source said: "He is considered to be a particularly dangerous individual and there is a real concern that he will become actively engaged in criminality following his release.

"Investigations into him are ongoing in relation to the murder of Adrian Donohoe, and also in relation to ATM raids on both sides of the border.

"Both gardai and the PSNI will be keeping a close eye on him to prevent him linking up with his criminal associates and causing more havoc."

The Northern Irish man is suspected of being one of the masked raiders at Lordship Credit Union when Det Gda Donohoe was shot dead on January 25, 2013.

Mr Donohoe was married with two young children.

He was one of two detectives on late-night duty who were escorting a cash collection at the rural credit union when the robbery took place.

Brady, from New Road in Crossmaglen, whom a 12-person jury found guilty by majority verdict of capital murder, will be sentenced on October 14.