NI man Aaron Brady guilty of credit union robbery in which Adrian Donohoe shot dead

Co Armagh man Aaron Brady has been found guilty of carrying out the credit union robbery in which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead over seven years ago.

The accused is on trial charged with capital murder and robbery at Lordship credit union on January 25, 2013.

It is the prosecution's case that the accused fired the fatal shot which killed Adrian Donohoe (41) during the armed raid.

Brady (29), of New Road in Crossmaglen, denies this and says he was moving laundered diesel waste cubes at a yard in Cullaville, south Armagh, at the time of the robbery.

This afternoon the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on the second count of robbery.

They have been deliberating for nearly 13 hours.

Mr Justice Michael White instructed the jury that they can continue deliberating on the charge of capital murder and that he will accept a majority verdict.

The jury were asked to return on Tuesday morning to continue their deliberations.