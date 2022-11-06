‘No comparison’ between IRA and gangland violence - Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin leader also said she would not have had ex-councillor Jonathan Dowdall in her party if she had any idea he was involved in criminality

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald during her keynote speech at her party's Ard Fheis at the RDS in Dublin. PA

There is “no comparison” between violence of the IRA during the Troubles and gangland violence, according to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

She was asked about not having “any time” for former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, while her party has a sitting TD who served time in prison on explosives charges, and former members of the parliamentary party have been previously convicted for similar charges.

“I think if we’re going to talk about things that happened in the course of the conflict, that’s one thing. That’s one discussion,” she told Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly.

“As somebody who represents the North Inner City from Dublin, and who has seen and sees at first hand the damage, the corrosive damage that so-called gangland has caused to communities, there is absolutely no comparison,” she said.

Ms McDonald said former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher coined the phrase “crime is crime”.

“Margaret Thatcher coined that phrase so if you’re of that mind, you’re of that mind,” Ms McDonald said.

“The things that happened in the course of a very long political conflict – which thank God is now long over, we’ve had 25 years of peace – there is no comparison between that and the kind of challenge, and it is an ongoing challenge, to our society between this and the so-called gangland crime epidemic poses.

“I say that as somebody who represents fine communities, the best of people, for whom this is a daily scourge.”

The Dublin TD, whose party’s Ard Fheis took place this weekend, said she first found out about Mr Dowdall’s links to criminality in 2016 when he was arrested after he waterboarded a man.

Ms McDonald said she wouldn't have had him in her party if she was aware of his links to criminality.

“Had I had even an inkling that he was involved in any form of criminality, much less than what he was now accused of, he wouldn't have been within a roar of me or within Sinn Féin,” she said.

Read more Jonathan Dowdall: From Sinn Fein protégé to torturer who facilitated murder that sparked gangland feud

The former councillor is now a State witness in the Regency Hotel murder trial after he pleaded guilty to helping to facilitate the murder of David Byrne.

“The first I knew of any of this was when he had been arrested for a different offence. And I was very, very shocked by that,” Ms McDonald said.

“Prior to that he had been a person running a very successful business, with very high-level contracts, employing a lot of people. And certainly there wouldn’t have been any indication for me or for anybody else that he would be involved in this type of activity.

Ms McDonald also said the €1,000 donation Mr Dowdall made to the party was most likely used for election purposes.

She said the donation was made to the Dublin Central constituency. Sipo records show he gave Ms McDonald a cheque of €1,000 in 2011.