No more grey areas as Met Eireann plans to put NI on its weather maps

Irish forecaster Met Eireann is to display Northern Ireland on its weather warning maps after two years of trying to incorporate the region.

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting, said the move will happen from "this summer".

Currently when Met Eireann issues a weather warning - status yellow, orange or red - the affected counties in the Republic appear in that colour but Northern Ireland is left grey.

Previously former Lord Mayor of Belfast Niall O Donnghaile had accused Met Eireann of "amputating" the region from weather warnings maps.

The Sinn Fein senator has raised the issue in the Seanad in the past, with the Irish Government acknowledging that all-island weather planning needed to be improved.

"It is a cause of great frustration when the north east of Ireland is amputated from maps that are supposed to be about alerting people to adverse or emergency weather situations," he said.

"Weather knows no borders; neither should strategies that are meant to be about communicating the very real dangers posed by emergency weather situations. Ireland works best when it works together."

During recent bad weather spells Met Eireann has left Northern Ireland out of a series of weather warnings posted on their online services, despite similar warnings being in effect.

Northern Ireland's weather warnings are issued by the Met Office, which covers the whole of the UK.

Yesterday Mr O Donnghaile welcomed the development - reported by TheJournal.ie - insisting on social media it was important Met Eireann addressed the issue.

"At this stage warnings are issued by separate meteorological services. However, when warnings are in effect, that should be indicated/highlighted in order to maximise info, safety and understanding," he tweeted.

Met Eireann did not respond to a request for comment, however, Ms Cusack first proposed displaying Northern Ireland weather warnings via the Met Office last September.

Ms Cusack told TheJournal.ie that since she took over the role in March 2018 she has been aiming to incorporate Northern Ireland in Met Eireann's weather warnings.

She explained that the final technical issues are currently being ironed out.

The primary reason Met Eireann proposes displaying weather warnings issued by the UK Met Office for Northern Ireland is to ensure the safety of citizens who travel across the border for work or other activities, she explained in a document seen by TheJournal.ie.

"The core rationale for issuing weather warnings is to protect lives... and to mitigate damage to property and disturbance to economic activity at times of severe weather," she added.

Information for Northern Ireland that will appear on Met Eireann weather maps will be directly linked with the UK Met Office.