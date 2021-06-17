Nora Quoirin’s mother welcomes decision to overturn inquest verdict

NI-born mum says ruling is justice for teen found dead in jungle

Nora Quoirin’s family believe the teenager was taken from the Malaysian resort

The mother of Nora Quoirin, the French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort, has welcomed the decision by a court to overturn an inquest verdict of "misadventure" in her death.

Meabh Quoirin, who is from Belfast, said it was the "only reasonable" outcome after it was changed to an open verdict yesterday.

Judge Azizul Azumi Adnan said that the ruling was changed “in the interest of justice”. The judge said that "there was no credible evidence to support any other verdict”.

This could clear the way for the family of Nora to pursue another police investigation into her death in the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4, 2019.

Nora’s family had said the coroner’s initial ruling of death by misadventure had left them “utterly disappointed”.

The family believe Nora would not have wandered out into the jungle on her own and believe she was abducted from the cottage which they were staying in.

After an extensive search involving hundreds of volunteers, sniffer dogs and police helicopters, Nora’s body was found nine days after she went missing on August 13, beside a stream on a palm oil estate about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Meabh Quoirin said the family always believed the verdict of misadventure was made in error.

After examining the evidence, the high court judge yesterday said there was “overwhelming evidence that it would have been fairly difficult if not highly improbable to conclude that Nóra could have died by misadventure”.

Meabh told RTÉ News at One: “He detailed the complexity of the terrain that she would have had to make her way through, and how difficult it would have been for her to get out of the site where we were staying.

“Critically for us, he took the time to recognise who Nora was. He spent time explaining to everyone how her physical, and especially mental and psychological constraints, would have made all of those things highly improbable,” Meabh said.

For those reasons, the judge overturned the misadventure ruling and declared it an open verdict.

An open verdict means there is insufficient proof to conclude any other type of verdict, “be that misadventure, homicide or otherwise,” Meabh explained.

In the absence of sufficient proof leading to any other verdict, the court is bound to rule an open verdict.

Meabh said that this ruling was what the family wanted because “after listening to all of the evidence put before the court during the main inquest, we realised it was going to be impossible to push for more than that.

“We still feel the circumstances surrounding Nora’s death were suspicious but in terms of what’s legally available to us, an open verdict was incredibly important in our quest for justice for Nora, and that’s what we got today,” Maebh said.

Nora’s mother said the family will digest the fact that “an element of justice has been served” and said “we’re very pleased with the outcome today”.

“There’s no getting away from the devastation and sadness but we are determined to fight together as a family and today is a big day and an important day in helping us on that journey of healing,” Meabh said.

Police believed she climbed out of the cottage window on her own, with no evidence of any foul play, but Nóra’s parents said she was likely kidnapped because she had mental and physical disabilities and would not have wandered off on her own.